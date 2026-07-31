Shock at a Milan hotel: After an outing, influencer Lucy Dale’s luggage disappeared from her hotel room—apparently disposed of by mistake. She received little help on site. How would this case be handled in Switzerland?

After a day trip, an influencer returns to her hotel room and is in for a shock: all of her luggage has disappeared.

What are the rules in Switzerland? Influencer Returns to Hotel After Outing—Luggage Discarded by Staff

Here's what it's all about Influencer Lucy Dale experiences a shock at a Milan hotel: During an outing, all of her luggage is mistakenly removed by the staff, and some of it is thrown away.

The hotel offers only a small amount of compensation, which Dale refuses. The hotel's response leaves her with the impression that they are not being helpful.

In Switzerland, such cases would be decided on a case-by-case basis, as there are no uniform rules regarding retention or liability. Summary created with

British influencer Lucy Dale is on vacation in Italy with her father. After a day trip to Como, they return to their hotel in Milan and are in for a nasty surprise: all of their luggage has disappeared. Everything is gone, from toothbrushes to clothes.

"I don't have any clothes left in my room," she says, shocked, in an Instagram video. The only things left are a few items of her father's clothing that he had stashed in the drawers of the hotel room.

“I’m so confused,” she says to the camera. She continues: “The only thing I can think of is that they checked us out, even though we’re not supposed to check out until tomorrow.” Despite the situation, she tries to keep her composure: “We have nothing left,” she says, shocked, and laughs at the same time.

At the front desk, she doesn't receive any real help at first. She’s told that nothing can be done until the next morning, since there’s currently no housekeeping (German: room service staff) on duty. “The only logical explanation is that they checked us out even though we didn’t check out,” she repeats.

No help from the hotel

The next day, Dale and her father are still waiting for answers and clarity. “I feel like no one really understands exactly what happened,” she says.

Finally, she receives an explanation: “The Housekeeping took everything because they thought we’d left the hotel early,” Dale says in the video. Although they had booked one more night, many of their belongings were thrown away, including medication and all their toiletries. “They just threw away everything that wasn’t clothing,” she says.

Eventually, the manager finally steps in. Dale tries to explain to him that a man tried to enter her room as she was leaving it that day, supposedly to clean it. The manager, however, disagrees: he says it was a woman, and that the man was simply trying to help the staff.

Some of the clothing turns up later, but much of it remains missing. As compensation, the hotel offers 150 euros as well as “VIP treatment” during her next stay. In addition, Dale is asked to sign an agreement that would prevent her from taking further action. The influencer rejects this offer.

Dale is left with the impression that neither the hotel staff nor the manager really helped her.

But what is the legal situation here when hotel staff remove personal belongings?

No uniform rules

It is unclear how common such cases are in Switzerland. “We do not have any official figures on this,” writes Hotellerie Suisse, the Swiss hospitality industry association, in response to an inquiry from blue News.

Furthermore, there are no uniform, industry-wide regulations in this country governing the retention period for items left behind in hotels. “The general provisions on the law of found property, as well as any applicable cantonal or municipal regulations, apply,” explains the association.

And further: “In particular, these regulations may specify which agency is responsible, whether lost property must be reported to or turned in to the police, the lost and found office, or the municipality, and how its subsequent storage or disposal is to be organized.”

Liability issues depend on the specific case

According to Hotellerie Suisse, many hotels maintain internal storage systems or a lost-and-found service. “However, how long items are kept depends on the specific establishment and the applicable legal requirements,” the association explains.

The liability issues that arise when personal belongings are mistakenly disposed of depend on the specific circumstances of each case. In principle, however, the general provisions of contract law, liability law, and lost property law would apply. “The legal consequences of such a situation depend on the specific circumstances and cannot be assessed in general terms,” Hotellerie Suisse concluded.

According to Zurich Insurance, when asked: “If a private individual were to report such a case to us, the claims department would file the case under the hotel’s business and professional liability insurance.”