Chutou the dog was slaughtered and fed. Chutou.org

Millions of people in China follow the adventures of border collie Chutou. Now the four-legged social media star is dead. The dog was kidnapped, sold to a restaurant and slaughtered there. The case is causing horror across the country.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The border collie Chutou had around 1.5 million followers as the companion of a travel influencer.

The dog was stolen in May and later sold to a dog meat restaurant.

The case has sparked a debate in China about animal welfare and loopholes in the law. Show more

The death of a dog is currently making national headlines in China. Chutou, a border collie with around 1.5 million followers on social media, was kidnapped, sold and slaughtered.

The eight-year-old dog belonged to travel influencer Guo, who regularly documented his travels with his animal companion. For many fans, Chutou had long since become more than just a pet.

Surveillance camera films the kidnapping

The incident took place on May 11. While Guo was traveling in Georgia, Chutou stayed behind with his parents in China.

Surveillance camera footage shows two people loading the dog onto an electric scooter and taking him away. After his father discovered the images, Guo immediately broke off his trip and returned home.

He searched for his dog for weeks and made the case public.

Hope of rescue dashed

In the end, the influencer managed to track down the alleged kidnapper. According to media reports, he offered him around 10,000 yuan - the equivalent of just under 1,200 francs - for the return of his dog.

But then Guo received the devastating news: Chutou was no longer alive.

According to reports, the border collie had been sold to a dog meat restaurant for around 20 francs shortly after the abduction. There he was slaughtered and served.

Chutou traveled around the world, here in Tibet. Chutou.dog

The alleged perpetrator is said to have told Guo that he thought the dog was a stray. The owner rejects this. Chutou was on the family property and was wearing both a collar and a tracking device.

The case triggered a wave of outrage on social media. Many users expressed their grief and called for those responsible to be severely punished.

For many fans, Chutou had become part of their everyday lives over the years. His videos regularly reached millions of views.

Legal loopholes make prosecution difficult

The case also raises questions about animal protection law in China. According to legal experts, thefts are only prosecuted if the value of the stolen goods exceeds a certain minimum amount.

Guo had bought Chutou years ago for around 300 francs. If this value is recognized by the authorities, the alleged perpetrator could face up to three years in prison.

The influencer has now filed a complaint and is demanding that the case be legally investigated.