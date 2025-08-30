A yoga teacher is suing the fitness label Alo for age discrimination. (archive picture) Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

The yoga teacher and influencer Briohny Smyth is suing the fitness label Alo Yoga. The 42-year-old accuses the company of ousting her because of her age and paying her less - even though her videos are some of the brand's most successful content.

Alo Yoga has developed into a global fitness empire in recent years with its minimalist design and neutral workout looks. The brand's image is based on immaculately staged "clean girls" with tightly combed back ponytails, exclusive studios and a community of young, slim influencers.

However, this carefully curated brand image is apparently less suited to one thing: ageing. At least that's what a recent lawsuit suggests.

The 42-year-old yoga teacher and influencer Briohny Smyth sued the company on Monday for age discrimination. She accuses Alo of having been dismissed because her age no longer matched the image of the so-called "Alo aesthetic".

According to the lawsuit, whichThe Cutwas able to view, Briohny Smyth's collaboration with Alo began in 2018, when the company acquired the yoga app Cody, for which Smyth was already producing instructional videos.

The older she got, the less money she received

After transforming the platform into Alo Moves, she continued her work there - with great success. Her yoga videos developed into real driving forces for the brand, were viewed millions of times and are still among the most clicked content on Alo's YouTube channel today.

But as she got older, according to Smyth, "she was increasingly pushed aside". In 2019, she refused to take part in a video shoot because Alo wanted to pay her "less than her usual daily rate of 3,000 dollars". According to the complaint, an employee then tried to change her mind - with the words: "We never offer people like you."

Smyth interprets this comment as an allusion to her age compared to the mostly younger Alo teachers. A short time later, she was asked for a catalog shoot, but this time she was offered "almost five times less than her usual daily rate" - while younger, more "alo-aesthetic" teachers were paid more.

Salary cut by half

In 2023, shortly after her 41st birthday, Smyth's annual salary was cut from 100,000 to 50,000 dollars - a reduction that she was able to negotiate back to 70,000 dollars. At the same time, Alo is said to have halved her bonus structure and also slimmed down her clothing contract.

Smyth also accuses the company of wrongly classifying her as an independent contractor. According to the lawsuit, she should have been considered an employee under Californian law.

This would have entitled her to protective rights - including protection against age discrimination - that freelancers are generally not entitled to.

"Will publicly expose Alo's hypocrisies in court"

Smyth's lawyer is not holding back with words either: "Briohny Smyth is an icon in the yoga community. It's ironic that a woman who has dedicated her life to health and wellness is being fired by a company simply because she turned 40," said Keith Wesley, Managing Partner of Ellis George LLP.

"Alo's age discrimination against a loyal and longtime brand ambassador like Bri is shameful. Employees deserve better, customers expect better - and we look forward to publicly exposing Alo's hypocrisy in court," he said.