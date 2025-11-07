A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations from a humanitarian organization in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 23, 2023. Image: Keystone

More and more Western influencers are traveling to Afghanistan and showing the country from its hospitable side in their videos. Observers criticize the fact that the repressive Taliban regime is being ignored.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Influencers from Western countries are increasingly traveling to Afghanistan and showing idyllic images in their videos, often in contact with the Taliban, which achieves high reach.

While the Islamist government sees tourism as an economic opportunity, women's rights are severely restricted and the population lives in poverty.

Critics such as author Mina Jawad warn that these trivializing portrayals normalize the brutal regime and paint a distorted picture of the country.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is also currently advising against traveling to Afghanistan. Show more

They drink tea with the Taliban, smile into the camera for photos and videos, swim in turquoise-blue lakes or even go on "dates" with militia fighters. More and more so-called influencers - including many young women - are currently traveling to Afghanistan. Their clips are getting hundreds of thousands, sometimes even millions of views.

Travel influencer Harry Jaggard has also visited Afghanistan. In his videos, he describes the country as his personal number one and emphasizes the extraordinary friendliness of the people. His posts are met with a lot of encouragement and enthusiastic reactions in the comments.

Since the militant Islamist Taliban regained power in Kabul four years ago, a striking number of influencers from Western countries have been drawn to Afghanistan. There is also a calculation behind this: while journalists and human rights observers are rarely allowed into the country, influencers spread images that play down the regime - or even normalize it.

9000 tourists in the year 2024

"Afghans are warm and welcoming and look forward to receiving and interacting with tourists from other countries," said Deputy Tourism Minister Quadratullah Jamal in an interview with the Associated Press (AP) news agency in early June. "Tourism brings many benefits to a country. We have considered these benefits and want our country to fully utilize them."

Tourism is an important source of income for many countries. In Afghanistan, however, international isolation - mainly due to the Taliban's strict restrictions on women and girls - has led to a large proportion of the 41 million people living in poverty. As it is difficult to attract foreign investors, the government nevertheless clearly recognizes the great economic potential of tourism.

"We are currently generating significant revenue from this industry and hope that it will continue to grow in the future," said Jamal. He also pointed out that visitor spending reaches more sections of the population than income from other sectors.

Although visitor numbers are still low, they are increasing. Almost 9000 foreign tourists visited Afghanistan last year, while in the first three months of this year it was almost 3000, Jamal said.

There are also clear rules for tourists in Afghanistan. For example, it is forbidden to approach or film women. Many users also express criticism in videos posted by travelers and influencers on social networks - especially in view of the fact that the country's government continues to massively discriminate against half of the population.

Women are still massively oppressed

Since the Taliban took over, many fundamental women's rights have been drastically restricted or completely banned. Women are largely banned from public life and their freedom of movement is severely restricted.

Since the introduction of the "Virtue Law" in 2024 at the latest, restrictive dress codes have been in force and women are only allowed to leave their homes completely veiled and accompanied by a man. They are also no longer allowed to go to school from the sixth grade onwards. Beauty salons have also been closed. Studying? Forbidden. Working? Almost impossible. They are not allowed to play sports, drive, sing or speak out loud in public. The law also prohibits public transport drivers from transporting women without a male escort.

At the end of December 2024, the Taliban made another controversial decision: a new decree prohibits the installation of windows in residential buildings through which areas used by women could be seen. In future, new buildings will no longer be allowed to have openings that allow a view of courtyards, kitchens, neighbors' wells or other places commonly frequented by women.

A picture from the year 2023. Girls in Afghanistan are only allowed to go to school up to sixth grade. Picture: Keystone

Rules also apply to men: For example, according to the "virtue" law, they must wear knee-length pants and a beard. Homosexual relationships, adultery and gambling are forbidden, as is the production and viewing of videos or images showing living creatures. Missed prayers and disobedience to one's parents can also be punished.

Anyone who violates these strict rules must expect warnings, fines, imprisonment or other punitive measures. Even death.

In addition, the Taliban have blocked or severely restricted internet access in Afghanistan on several occasions, including in September and October 2025. The official reason given for the shutdown was to prevent "immoral content".

FDFA currently advises against traveling to and staying in Afghanistan

"Travel to Afghanistan and stays of any kind in the country are not recommended due to high security risks," writes a spokeswoman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) at the request of blue News. The assessment of the situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and adjusted if necessary.

"Travelers decide on the planning and execution of a trip on their own responsibility," it continues. "Travelers must be aware that Switzerland only has very limited - and depending on the situation, no - options to provide assistance in crisis areas or to support their departure," the spokesperson told blue News.

According to the FDFA's current travel advice, "the situation remains fragile and volatile. Fighting and attacks can take place anywhere and at any time. There are high security risks throughout the country: rocket strikes, terrorist attacks, kidnappings and violent criminal attacks including rapes and armed robberies".

According to the information, foreign nationals are increasingly being targeted by the authorities. Time and again, arrests are made for alleged violations of the law or for disregarding local traditions.

"In the event of an abduction, the local authorities are responsible; the FDFA and its embassies and consulates abroad have limited influence," said the spokesperson.

"Some things didn't feel morally right"

So why do people still want to travel to Afghanistan? Many report that they simply wanted to see the country for themselves.

One tourist told the AP that she and her partner spent about a year considering whether they should drive through Afghanistan as part of a motorhome trip from the UK to Japan. "Some things didn't feel morally right," she said.

Taliban members kiss a flag of their movement at a gathering near the former US embassy building in Kabul to mark the first anniversary of their takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, 2022. Image: Keystone

But once here, they reported a warm, hospitable and welcoming people and beautiful landscapes. They did not have the impression that their presence represented any form of support for the Taliban. "By traveling, the money ends up in the hands of the people and not the government," said the tourist.

The TikToker who went on a "date" with a Taliban also toldDer Spiegelthat she primarily wanted to show the beautiful sides of Afghanistan with her videos, as the country is too often associated with violence and other negative things.

Influencers are blinded by the Taliban

"This 'disaster tourism' not only systematically distorts the reality on the ground, it also mocks the people who have to live under a brutal regime," says German-Afghan author Mina Jawad to Der Spiegel.

Influencers traveling through the country do not speak the local language and have little idea of the customs, traditions and character of Taliban rule. This allows them to praise themselves unchallenged as protectors of women.

Some influencers allow themselves to be blinded by the deceptive appearance and paint a picture that only suits those in power: Afghanistan appears to be a traditionalist but safe country. "These are grotesque misrepresentations, but that's exactly how the platform logic of social media works," says Jawad. Many of these videos reminded her of colonial travel diaries in which Western visitors explore "wild Afghanistan".