The area around the Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon in Iceland is popular with tourists. One highlight: guided tours through ice caves. But an incident occurs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people have been injured in the collapse of an ice cave in Iceland and two others are still missing.

The cave is a popular tourist destination in the Breidamerkurjökull glacier.

Dozens of rescue workers, including specialized cave rescuers, and two helicopters were deployed. Show more

Two people were injured in the collapse of an ice cave in Iceland and two others are still missing. They were part of a group of 25 tourists who were visiting the cave in the Breidamerkurjökull glacier as part of a guided tour when the accident occurred.

Dozens of rescue workers, including specialized cave rescuers, and two helicopters were deployed, as the broadcaster "RÚV" reported. A spokeswoman for the authorities said that the conditions on the glacier were very difficult.

Popular tourist destination

A tourist who had visited the cave a few minutes earlier, but only heard about the collapse on his return to the hotel, told RÚV that it was only three to five meters deep.

Breidamerkurjökull in the south-east of the Atlantic island is the outlet of the Vatnajökull glacier, which lies on the Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon. The lake with its floating icebergs is one of Iceland's biggest tourist attractions and has been the location for famous Hollywood films such as "James Bond" and "Tomb Raider" with Angelina Jolie. Numerous hikes through ice caves are offered in the region.

