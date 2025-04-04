A suspected homicide occurred on Thursday at Burg Prison in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. A 37-year-old inmate is suspected of having killed his 35-year-old wife during a long-term visit to a so-called love cell.
The woman was found lifeless at around 2 p.m. - at the end of the five-hour visit, which took place unsupervised.
As the public prosecutor's office in Stendal confirmed to the newspaper "Bild", the woman had arrived for a long-term visit. This type of visit is intended to enable prisoners to maintain family relationships under the most normal conditions possible.
Autopsy in progress
Specially equipped rooms with a kitchen, sitting area, bathroom and play area are available for this purpose - without acoustic or visual monitoring.
The exact cause of death is still unclear, a forensic medical examination has been initiated. Whether it was a targeted attack or an escalated altercation is still the subject of ongoing investigations. The public prosecutor's office is investigating an initial suspicion of manslaughter.
The case sheds new light on the security situation at Burg Prison. It became known last year that an internal map containing sensitive information about escape routes and security facilities was apparently circulating among inmates.
How long the so-called "SEK plan" was in circulation and how many inmates had access to it has not yet been conclusively clarified.