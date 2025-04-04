A homicide is alleged to have taken place in Burg prison. KEYSTONE

A planned long-term visit to the German Burg prison ended fatally: an inmate is suspected of having killed his wife in a so-called love cell. The investigation is ongoing.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 37-year-old inmate is suspected of killing his wife during a visit to Burg Prison (Germany).

The crime is said to have taken place in an unsupervised love cell, the autopsy results are still pending.

The case has led to new discussions about the security situation in the prison. Show more

A suspected homicide occurred on Thursday at Burg Prison in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. A 37-year-old inmate is suspected of having killed his 35-year-old wife during a long-term visit to a so-called love cell.

The woman was found lifeless at around 2 p.m. - at the end of the five-hour visit, which took place unsupervised.

As the public prosecutor's office in Stendal confirmed to the newspaper "Bild", the woman had arrived for a long-term visit. This type of visit is intended to enable prisoners to maintain family relationships under the most normal conditions possible.

Autopsy in progress

Specially equipped rooms with a kitchen, sitting area, bathroom and play area are available for this purpose - without acoustic or visual monitoring.

The exact cause of death is still unclear, a forensic medical examination has been initiated. Whether it was a targeted attack or an escalated altercation is still the subject of ongoing investigations. The public prosecutor's office is investigating an initial suspicion of manslaughter.

The case sheds new light on the security situation at Burg Prison. It became known last year that an internal map containing sensitive information about escape routes and security facilities was apparently circulating among inmates.

How long the so-called "SEK plan" was in circulation and how many inmates had access to it has not yet been conclusively clarified.