A prison break has put New Orleans on alert. The escapees escaped through a hole in the wall. The men are believed to be armed and were serving time for serious violent crimes.

Ten prisoners have escaped from a jail in the US city of New Orleans.

Three of them have been recaptured, the remaining seven are still on the run.

The men were imprisoned for serious violent crimes and are probably armed. The population was warned not to approach them.

During their escape, the fugitives climbed through a hole in a cell, among other things.

The prison is considered outdated and poorly secured. It is also poorly staffed. Show more

Following an escape from a prison in the US city of New Orleans, seven men are still on the run. According to media reports, three have now been caught. It is assumed that the remaining escapees are armed and dangerous, the authorities announced.

According to the authorities, the men were charged with serious acts of violence, among other things, and some have already been convicted. According to the authorities, a large-scale search operation is underway involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The population should not approach the escapees

The prison in the US southern state of Louisiana has been completely sealed off. The public is asked to remain vigilant and not to approach suspicious persons. Some people who could potentially be at risk were immediately warned and taken to safety, it said.

"During a routine head count in the morning, several occupants were found to be missing," an official said. Authorities later described how the outbreak could have occurred and published corresponding image and video material.

Overstretched staff and outdated prison

According to the footage, the men exploited a weak point in sliding doors that could be lifted out of their guides. In one cell, they tore a toilet out of the wall and crawled through a narrow hole behind it. According to the authorities, this step would not have been possible from the inside alone. They are investigating whether officers could have helped them.

Finally, the men got through a supply shaft to a door leading outside and then climbed over the prison wall. Behind it was a direct path to railroad tracks and a highway.

A representative of the authorities noted that the prison had few security measures in place - even though it houses numerous prisoners with a high security risk. His colleague explained that the incident highlighted the urgent need for repairs and modernization of the facility. The staff were also severely overworked.