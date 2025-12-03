Breaking into a Swiss museum is "too easy Imago

The theft at the Louvre has reignited the debate about the vulnerability of European museums. The report of a former burglar who used to specialize in robberies in Switzerland shows how little effort it can take to put valuable exhibits at risk.

After the break-in at the Louvre, there is growing concern about the security of European museums - including in Switzerland.

Former thief Jonathan Moltaldo tells RTS how he was able to clear out an Audemars Piguet exhibition in just a few minutes by exploiting basic security loopholes.

In his opinion, Swiss museums are still under-protected: easily accessible windows, a lack of locks and internal information made many of his crimes easier. Show more

The spectacular break-in at the Louvre in Paris in October has raised questions about the protection of museums across Europe. Even in Switzerland, where important cultural and economic assets are exhibited, the level of security does not always seem to correspond to the risk, according to experts.

RTS spoke to a man who targeted museums himself for years: Jonathan Moltaldo. Today he is remorseful, but in the past he was responsible for some of the most brazen robberies in Switzerland. His statements cast a critical light on the protection of many Swiss museums - especially those dedicated to the luxury watch industry.

In a bar on the Prado in Marseille - a place that looks almost cinematic with a Corsican flag and an old wooden table - Moltaldo explains in detail for the first time how he planned and carried out his burglaries. In 2021, he was sentenced to three years in prison for commercial theft and damage to property. Today, he openly says: "The security of Swiss museums is too fragile."

Museums in Switzerland are too easy to break into".

The break-in at the Audemars Piguet museum in Le Brassus in the canton of Vaud - which specializes in high-quality watches - was a matter of a few minutes. "It was around three or half past three in the morning. I had been there regularly for two weeks beforehand and knew exactly where I would find a ladder - always in the same place," he says.

The preparation was meticulous: stolen vehicle, defined roles, clear procedures. "There were three of us. I told the driver: if we're not back after four minutes, you drive off."

The robbery at Audemars Piguet: four minutes to disappearance

The weak point was not at the main entrance, but at windows on the upper floor. "Three blows with a sledgehammer - and we were inside. An accomplice smashed the display cases, I took the watches." A total of 59 timepieces with an insured value of almost one million francs disappeared. Only twelve ever turned up again.

As to the whereabouts of the remaining pieces, Moltaldo says: "I never wore them, I don't like watches like that." The rest ended up on the black market - with collectors, with fences who remove gemstones and melt down cases, with buyers in Russia, Israel or Morocco. "Who can ever control these routes? No one."

For Moltaldo, Swiss museums are an ideal target: high value, low hurdles. "If a window can be opened with three taps, without bars or security, then that's simply not enough for a flagship of Swiss industry."

He believes that museums are much easier to break into than banks or ATMs. Insider information also helped with the break-in at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Museum: Floor plans, lockers, contents, known security vulnerabilities.