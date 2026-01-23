Hundreds of vacationers are waiting in Misurina (I) for the shuttle bus to the famous Three Peaks. A video of the scene has sparked a debate about the influence of social media and the rush of visitors to natural attractions.

The peaks of the Three Peaks are among the most famous mountain landscapes in Europe.

Here's what it's all about A viral video from Misurina shows huge lines leading up to the Three Peaks.

The authorities are calling it an exceptional situation and defending their visitor management policies.

In Switzerland, too, popular tourist destinations are making headlines due to overtourism. Summary created with

A line several hundred meters long at a bus stop in the village of Misurina in the Italian Dolomites has made international headlines in recent days. A video on social media shows hundreds of tourists waiting in summer-like temperatures for the shuttle bus to the Auronzo Hut—the starting point of the famous Three Peaks Circuit.

The Three Peaks are among the most famous mountain landmarks in Europe. Millions of people are familiar with these striking rock towers from travel guides, advertising campaigns, or Instagram and TikTok. Consequently, many vacationers are eager to experience the viewpoint for themselves—preferably in good weather.

According to local tourism officials, that was precisely what triggered the photos that have now gone viral, as “Vanity Fair Italia” reports. After several days of rain, a particularly large number of hikers set out at the same time on a sunny day.

Between Criticism and Composure

The video was shared thousands of times on social media. Many users voiced criticism in the comments about “Instagram tourism” and accused visitors of traveling there just to take a photo. Others complained that the region was suffering from the influx of visitors.

Roberto Pais, the municipality’s tourism representative, refutes this account in an interview with *Vanity Fair Italia*. He emphasizes that the footage does not reflect normal conditions. He says the current visitor management system generally works well. For example, a maximum of 800 cars are allowed to drive to the Auronzo Hut each day.

The Dolomites offer numerous scenic viewpoints that are perfect for taking beautiful souvenir photos. Image

Access costs 40 euros and must be reserved in advance. The system is supplemented by shuttle buses from Misurina. According to Pais, there are typically between 3,500 and 4,000 visitors in the area during peak season—a number that the sprawling grounds can accommodate.

New Rules Under Discussion

In South Tyrol, however, there is a growing chorus of voices calling for stricter rules. The mayor of the town of Toblach, which is also located at the foot of the Three Peaks, is now calling for a mandatory cap on the number of visitors to the famous peaks. This call is based on studies indicating that on peak days, more than 13,000 people are estimated to have been in the area—significantly more than experts consider sustainable in the long term.

As a result, there is discussion about requiring reservations for all entry points or imposing a daily visitor cap, following the example of U.S. national parks.

This phenomenon is also familiar in Switzerland

Misurina is not alone in facing this phenomenon. In Switzerland, too, popular tourist destinations are repeatedly reaching their capacity limits.

Lauterbrunnen, BE, has been struggling for for years with a massive influx of visitors. Day-trippers, in particular, cause overcrowded streets, parking problems, and strain on the local population during the summer months.

Lake Seewlisee in the canton of Uri is also one of Switzerland’s best-known Instagram hotspots. On peak days thousands of visitors flock to the mountain lake, which has sparked discussions about nature conservation, regulatory measures, and the influence of social media.

The Swiss tourism industry has now responded and plans to a nationwide awareness campaign to promote respectful coexistence between visitors and locals. The idea behind this is that if vacationers don’t draw unwanted attention to themselves, tourism is more likely to be accepted by the locals.