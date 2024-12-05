Syrian insurgents pose in Hama. The picture has been independently verified as genuine. Screenshot X

If Hama falls, it will be the beginning of the end of Assad's rule, says one observer of the Syrian civil war. In fact, there are increasing signs that the government forces are on the defensive.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rebel groups report the capture of large parts of the important city of Hama.

Hama is a hub in Syria: Whoever controls Hama quickly controls large parts of the country. Show more

Insurgents in Syria have reported that they have entered parts of the city of Hama, which has been embattled for days. Syrian government troops had been fighting for three days with Sunni extremists from the group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and an alliance of Turkish-backed Syrian militiamen, which calls itself the Syrian National Army, at the foothills of the centrally located city. During their offensive at the weekend, the insurgents had largely captured the city of Aleppo in northern Syria.

Hama is an important hub in Syria, connecting the center of the country with the north, east and west. The city is located around 200 kilometers north of the capital Damascus, Assad's center of power. The province of Hama also borders the coastal province of Latakia, one of Assad's most important supporters among the population.

From inside the city of Hama. pic.twitter.com/5t9nS5XW8A — Fared Al Mahlool | فريد المحلول (@FARED_ALHOR) December 5, 2024

Syrian state media confirmed clashes between government troops and opposition fighters on the outskirts of Hama, but denied a breakthrough by the insurgents. On Thursday, however, the opposition declared on the messaging app Telegram that they were in Hama and marching towards the center. "Our forces are taking up positions inside the city of Hama," a local commander, identified as Major Hassan Abdul-Ghani, was quoted as saying.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is close to the opposition, also stated that the attackers had reached parts of the city, particularly the Sawaaek and Sahirije neighborhoods in the northwest. However, they were also on the edge of the Kaso district, also in the northwest. "If Hama falls, it will mean the beginning of the fall of the regime," Rami Abdurrahman, the head of the Observatory, told the AP news agency.

Hama is one of the few cities to have remained completely under government control during the conflict in Syria, which has been ongoing since March 2011. The capture of the city would be a serious setback for President Bashar al-Assad. The sudden conquest of the ancient business center of Aleppo was already a major success for his opponents. It was the first attack by opposition fighters on Aleppo since 2016, when Assad recaptured the city from Syrian rebels with the help of brutal Russian airstrikes.

Interventions by Russia, Iran and the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah have enabled Assad to remain in power. However, the latest flare-up of the Syrian civil war comes at a time when the Syrian president's regional and international supporters are tied up in their own wars and conflicts.

