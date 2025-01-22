EU: Warning of possible Russian attack from 2028 - Gallery Could Russia try to test the EU's defense readiness? (archive picture) Image: dpa She warns of preparations for a possible war: EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas. (archive picture) Image: dpa Baltic states in particular, such as Estonia - pictured here is a border bridge from the city of Narva to Russia - are seen as possible targets for attack. (archive picture) Image: dpa EU: Warning of possible Russian attack from 2028 - Gallery Could Russia try to test the EU's defense readiness? (archive picture) Image: dpa She warns of preparations for a possible war: EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas. (archive picture) Image: dpa Baltic states in particular, such as Estonia - pictured here is a border bridge from the city of Narva to Russia - are seen as possible targets for attack. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Could Russia attack an EU member state after Ukraine? According to EU intelligence services, this cannot be ruled out in the medium term. The chief diplomat calls for consequences.

Intelligence services are warning of a possible Russian attack from 2028, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. "Many of our national intelligence services are giving us information that Russia could test the EU's defense readiness in three to five years," said the former Estonian head of government at a European Defense Agency event in Brussels. The EU must not only spend money to prevent war, but also prepare for war.

"Europe's failure to invest in military capabilities also sends a dangerous signal to the aggressor," emphasized Kallas. "Weakness invites him."

Call for higher defense spending

US President Donald Trump is right when he says that Europeans are not spending enough money on defense, he said. Last year, EU member states spent an average of 1.9 percent of their gross domestic product on defense. Russia, on the other hand, spends nine percent.

Kallas did not give any details on Russia's possible plans. However, she expressed the opinion that Ukraine was currently buying the EU time with its defensive war against Russia.

With regard to the EU's support for Ukraine, she announced that a 16th package of Russia sanctions was currently being worked on and that she wanted to advocate a more efficient use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. She put the value of the military aid provided by EU states to date at just under 50 billion euros. By the end of next month, 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers will also have been trained, she said.