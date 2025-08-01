The head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, does not make decisions on the key interest rate on his own - this is the responsibility of the Central Bank Council. (archive image) Keystone

Donald Trump is not letting up: the US President is calling for the removal of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell - and is using Adriana Kugler's resignation to exert more influence on the central bank.

Following the Fed's latest interest rate decision, US President Donald Trump has continued his verbal attacks on its chairman Jerome Powell. He was happy about the resignation of central bank board member Adriana Kugler.

The Republican took a swipe at Powell on his Truth Social platform and once again called him a "stubborn fool". At the same time, Trump called for the Fed board to "take control" if the head of the central bank continues to refuse to lower the key interest rate "significantly".

The head of the Federal Reserve does not make decisions on the key interest rate on his own - this is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve Board. At the most recent decision on Wednesday, it was noticeable that, in contrast to the previous meeting, not all members were in favor of maintaining the key interest rate. Two of the eleven representatives present - Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller - argued for a reduction. Dissenting votes are rare in this Fed committee.

Will the committee buckle?

Waller is said to be close to Trump. The US President is said to be considering him alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as a possible successor to Powell. Observers believe it is conceivable that, under pressure from Trump, other members of the committee could move away from the majority course in the next decision. The US President is probably speculating on this effect. The dissenting votes would "only get stronger", he wrote on Truth Social.

The chances of dissenting votes could now actually increase: On Friday afternoon (local time), it was surprisingly announced that Fed board member Adriana Kugler will resign, who also sits on the central bank's board. It was announced that she would be stepping down from her position with effect from next Friday.

Trump told the media a short time later that he had just found out that he had a vacancy on the central bank board. "I'm very happy about that." This opens up the opportunity for the President to exert more influence on this important body. He nominates the members of the Executive Board, who make up the majority of the Central Bank Council. However, the nomination still has to be approved by the Senate.

Trump: Powell should also resign

Powell should resign just like Kugler, Trump demanded on Truth Social. Kugler had known that Powell had done the wrong thing with regard to the interest rate, Trump claimed. "He should resign too!"

Despite the vehement demands from the White House, the Fed continues to keep the key interest rate stable - it is currently in a range between 4.25 and 4.5 percent.

Because Trump has not yet gotten what he wants, he has repeatedly attacked Powell sharply in recent months and threatened to fire him several times. However, the legal hurdles for such a step are high. Whether a US president can dismiss the head of the Federal Reserve at all has not been conclusively clarified in legal terms. Powell's term of office ends next May.