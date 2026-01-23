No beds, no showers, and virtually no medical care: Migrants were crammed into makeshift detention cells run by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for days on end. Internal memos show that officials warned about the conditions—yet the detentions continued nonetheless.

In makeshift ICE waiting rooms, people had to endure days on end without beds or showers. In New York, as many as 86 people were at times housed in a space of about 84 square meters.

Here's what it's all about The U.S. immigration agency ICE detained migrants—in some cases for days—in rooms that were originally intended only for stays of a few hours.

At times, approximately 86 people were confined to a room in New York that measured about 84 square meters.

Internal reports show that ICE employees warned of overcrowding and an impending medical crisis.

Conditions arose in the ICE detention centers that the U.S. State Department itself has criticized in prisons in other countries.

Official data and reports from several states show that the problems extend far beyond New York. Summary created with

“We urgently need to get some of the detainees out of 26 Federal Plaza,” a senior official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wrote to her colleagues in June 2025. She asked if anything was being done about it.

ICE is the federal agency responsible for apprehending individuals without valid immigration status within the United States and carrying out deportations. The building at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan houses both an ICE field office and an immigration court.

Starting in the spring of 2025 in particular, ICE detained numerous people there who had voluntarily appeared for required check-ins, interviews, or court hearings—for example, as part of an ongoing asylum proceeding.

No showers or beds

Many of them were subsequently held in four makeshift detention cells, which were hopelessly overcrowded in the summer of 2025. The cells have hard floors, concrete benches, and open metal toilets. There are no beds or showers.

Legally speaking, this so-called immigration detention is administrative detention: Those affected are subject to administrative immigration proceedings and are being held because of their immigration status, not because of a criminal offense.

A new investigative report by the *Washington Post* now traces in detail how the situation escalated. The report is based on internal emails and text messages, statements from former detainees, court records, and occupancy data obtained by the research project Deportation Data Project obtained.

As small as a phone booth

The revelations come at a critical moment. In June 2026, ICE detained 43,138 people—more than in any other month since Trump’s return to the White House. As of July 11, there were already 65,765 people in ICE custody, the majority of whom had no criminal record.

The data that has now been analyzed shows how the situation in New York had already escalated last year: In the largest holding cell at 26 Federal Plaza, the number of detainees rose from about eight to more than 80 within four days in early June 2025. At times in early July, around 86 people were held there simultaneously.

The square room measures approximately 30 feet on each side, which is about 84 square meters. At full capacity, this left less than one square meter per person—roughly the floor area of an old-fashioned phone booth. By way of comparison, the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture stipulates a minimum of four square meters of usable space per person for shared cells in prisons.

Twelve hours turn into nine days

People had to sleep sitting up because there wasn’t enough room to lie down. Former detainees reported the smell of sweat, urine, and feces. They were given thin plastic emergency blankets to use as covers. A man from Venezuela testified in court that he had spent nine days in the room with more than 70 other men.

An ICE official admitted during an interview that, while the cars were “not quite as crowded as a subway car,” they were significantly more crowded than desired. The detailed statements from the proceedings were documented in May by Courthouse News.

Actually, such rooms were intended only for very short-term accommodation. An ICE guideline stipulated that people should not stay there for more than twelve hours, except under exceptional circumstances.

Deportation Campaign Restricts Space

On June 24, 2025, the agency relaxed this requirement. A nationwide ICE directive now allowed stays of up to 72 hours. Among other reasons, the agency cited a lack of transportation options and insufficient space in regular detention centers.

But even that new limit was exceeded in New York. In June and July 2025, more than 60 people spent over a week in the building. A man from Paraguay reported that, at times, people had slept in the restroom area.

This development coincided with a massive crackdown on U.S. immigration enforcement. Donald Trump had announced the largest deportation campaign in American history.

In May 2025, his then-deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called for up to 3,000 ICE arrests per day. Previously, during the first few months of Trump’s second term, the figure had been approximately 650 per day, as reported by the AP news agency reported.

"Cardiac Lady" and "Covid Man"

The internal reports on medical care are particularly alarming. Although the detainees included people with heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and mental health conditions, there was no round-the-clock medical care available at the New York facility.

In text messages, some employees referred to sick colleagues by nicknames such as “Covid man” or “cardiac lady.” A woman with heart problems apparently lacked necessary medication. Another person was found on the floor and may have been experiencing a severe panic attack.

Several former inmates testified that their requests for medical assistance had been ignored. Psychiatrist J. Wesley Boyd of Harvard Medical School warned the *Washington Post* that such extreme confinement could trigger anxiety, claustrophobia, and long-term psychological trauma.

In court proceedings, government attorneys argued that the temporary detention cells were necessary because there were not enough regular detention facilities. Detainees were provided with two to three meals a day, as well as plastic or cotton blankets.

Court Steps In

In August 2025, a federal judge intervened. He limited the total occupancy of the four rooms at 26 Federal Plaza to 22 people. Each detainee must have at least 50 square feet—about 4.6 square meters—of space available.

In addition, the court to provide clean sleeping mats, regular cleaning, and better access to confidential consultations with attorneys. The judge noted that there is a serious risk of further irreparable harm to the detainees.

On July 14, 2026, people in New York protested against ICE and paid tribute to two men who were shot by immigration officials. www.imago-images.de

The order limited overcrowding in these rooms but did not resolve the underlying problem. ICE continued to detain people in connection with immigration court hearings. Many of them had appeared for their hearings and were in the midst of asylum or residency proceedings.

In a separate case, a federal judge sharply criticized this practice. He argued in his ruling on the release of an asylum seeker.

Not enough food and hygiene supplies

It is unclear whether prison conditions have improved permanently in the meantime. In February 2026, lawyers continued to report insufficient food and hygiene supplies, as well as a lack of private phone calls.

In addition, ICE also detained people in rooms that, in the agency’s view, did not meet the court’s requirements. The judge accused ICE of dragging its feet in investigating the case.

It wasn't until May 2026 that a federal court issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting ICE from detaining people at Manhattan's three immigration courts without specific grounds. The order applies only to these court locations and allows for exceptions. Nationwide, ICE continues to detain people during government appointments and in the course of ongoing immigration proceedings.

Conditions that Washington criticizes elsewhere

Overcrowded rooms, open-air restrooms, and a lack of medical care are reminiscent of the detention conditions that the U.S. State Department regularly condemns in other countries. In the Human Rights Report on Venezuela, it criticized, among other things, severe overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and inadequate health care in prisons.

ICE officers use pepper spray during an operation. (File photo) Social Democratic Party

The U.S. State Department also described prison conditions in El Salvador in the 2023 report as harsh and, in some cases, life-threatening. The report cited severe overcrowding, inadequate sanitary conditions, and a lack of water, food, and medical care.

The reports were compiled while the Biden administration was still in office. Under Donald Trump, the U.S. later deported hundreds of migrants to El Salvador and detained them there at the high-security Cecot prison. Human Rights Watch and Cristosal documented mistreatment and a lack of access to adequate medical care.

Of course, the situations are not directly comparable. In Venezuela and El Salvador, there are also documented cases of torture, political persecution, and systematic violence.