Toronto-Pearson is currently under lockdown. Screenshot X

There was an incident at Toronto Pearson Airport on Thursday: Terminal 1 was cordoned off after a suspected fatal shooting.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A shooting is reported to have occurred at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Witnesses report gunshots, panicked travelers and a massive police presence.

Highway 409 to the airport has been closed and Terminal 1 is completely sealed off. Show more

A dramatic incident paralyzed air traffic at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday. Following a suspected fatal shooting, police have completely sealed off Terminal 1 of the departures area, according to Canadian media reports.

The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that Highway 409, which leads to the terminal, was closed "due to a police investigation". Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

According to eyewitnesses, dramatic scenes unfolded at the scene: People were screaming, holidaymakers were running in panic towards the exits, while dozens of police vehicles cordoned off the area. Footage from social networks shows officers armed with rifles securing the airport.

Exact background currently unclear

According to police reports, at least one victim is said to have been resuscitated by rescue workers. It is unclear whether there are also fatalities.

🚨🇨🇦 BREAKING: TORONTO PEARSON SHOOTING LOCKDOWN — ONE CRITICALLY INJURED



Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1 went into full lockdown just now after reports of a shooting in the Departures area.



Peel Police swarmed the scene, with 30+ cruisers and paramedics… pic.twitter.com/ip364dOXlo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 24, 2025

An eyewitness on X wrote: "Does anyone know what's going on at Pearson Airport? Dozens of police cars and guns deployed." Another: "Just heard that Pearson T1 has been completely sealed off."

The police have started an investigation. Whether the incident was a targeted attack, an altercation or another crime remains to be seen. The authorities have announced that they will provide further information during the course of the day. Air traffic has been severely disrupted.