A dramatic incident paralyzed air traffic at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday. Following a suspected fatal shooting, police have completely sealed off Terminal 1 of the departures area, according to Canadian media reports.
The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that Highway 409, which leads to the terminal, was closed "due to a police investigation". Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
According to eyewitnesses, dramatic scenes unfolded at the scene: People were screaming, holidaymakers were running in panic towards the exits, while dozens of police vehicles cordoned off the area. Footage from social networks shows officers armed with rifles securing the airport.
Exact background currently unclear
According to police reports, at least one victim is said to have been resuscitated by rescue workers. It is unclear whether there are also fatalities.
The police have started an investigation. Whether the incident was a targeted attack, an altercation or another crime remains to be seen. The authorities have announced that they will provide further information during the course of the day. Air traffic has been severely disrupted.