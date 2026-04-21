Germany's Environment Minister Carsten Schneider speaks at the 17th Petersberg Climate Dialogue. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa Keystone

Germany's Environment Minister Carsten Schneider has opened the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin with an appeal for a rapid global energy transition.

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The energy transition is well advanced and cannot be stopped, said the Social Democrat at the international conference in the German capital. "But we need to move faster and better, because our planet is heating up more and more," said Schneider, who hosted the conference.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the participants of the Climate Dialogue in a short video message and urged them not to let up on reducing greenhouse gases and financing international climate protection.

He added: "We can repeat the mistakes of the past, or we can let a renewables revolution off the chain. Let's make the right choice, for climate stability, for energy security, for a future worth living."

Minister reminds us of our duties

Turkey's Environment Minister Murat Kurum and his Australian counterpart Chris Bowen also spoke at the opening event of the two-day conference. Together they are preparing the next World Climate Conference in Antalya, Turkey, in November.

Kurum said that multilateral cooperation had weakened, but was not over. The Turkish presidency would lead the next UN conference, known as COP31, in a responsible manner. He appealed to all countries to submit the due reports for their national climate targets - 43 countries were still missing. At the same time, donors must keep their funding commitments for global climate protection and replenish the financial pots.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue has been organized by Germany since 2010 and complements the UN climate conferences. It was first held on the Petersberg near Bonn, but is now held regularly in Berlin. Around 400 participants are expected to attend this year, including from the world of business.