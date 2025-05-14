The man is said to have planned attacks with DHL parcel bombs. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

A Kremlin saboteur has apparently been arrested in Switzerland. This is reported by "Der Spiegel".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three Ukrainians have been arrested in Germany and Switzerland for suspected sabotage on behalf of Russia

Investigators suspect a planned series of explosives using manipulated parcels

In an earlier case, delays at Leipzig Airport may have prevented a catastrophe Show more

In a cross-border operation, German security authorities have apparently thwarted a sabotage attempt that was allegedly supported by Russian authorities. As reported by "Der Spiegel", three Ukrainians were arrested in Constance, Cologne and Switzerland. The federal prosecutor's office accuses them of acting as agents in preparation for attacks.

According to the investigation, the men are said to have declared their willingness to carry out serious arson and explosive attacks to third parties. Two of the suspects are in custody, and the arrest warrant for the third was recently issued.

What is particularly explosive is the modus operandi: The suspects allegedly sent parcel deliveries with GPS trackers to Ukraine - apparently to spy on transportation routes and response times. The tracking technology is said to have been procured in Switzerland and forwarded to Cologne via Constance before being sent to Ukraine.

Attack prevented several months ago

The case is one in a series of incidents that have made European security services sit up and take notice. Back in July 2024, an incendiary device in an air freight container at Leipzig Airport caused a fire - shortly before the parcel was due to be loaded onto a DHL plane. Only a delay in the flight schedule apparently prevented a tragedy.

A similar incident occurred a little later at a DHL site in Birmingham. Both parcels, which according to investigators contained electrical equipment and liquids, were originally posted in Lithuania. The federal prosecutor's office assumes that the shipments were specifically aimed at logistics companies and critical infrastructure.

An older case also shows how concrete Russian attempts to destabilize Europe have become: In spring 2024, the German-Russian Dieter S. was arrested in Bavaria. He is accused of spying on US military sites, rail infrastructure and production facilities for military equipment. Among other things, the investigators discovered plans for an attack on railroad lines using a so-called inhibition shoe - a device that can derail trains.

The trial against those suspected of being involved in this case will begin next week at the Munich Higher Regional Court. Investigators emphasize that the proceedings surrounding the recently arrested Ukrainians are still at an early stage - but the suspicions are serious.