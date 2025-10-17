On Wednesday, police officers combed the area around a pond near Klein Upahl. dpa

After the discovery of the dead eight-year-old from Güstrow, the police are faced with new questions. There are clear signs of burning at the pond where the boy was discovered. The public prosecutor's office is still investigating a violent crime.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Investigators have discovered charred grass remains where Fabian was found near Klein Upahl.

The public prosecutor's office in Rostock is assuming a violent crime.

A walker found the boy's body on Tuesday. Show more

As the newspaper "Bild" reports, new details have emerged following the discovery of the dead eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow. On the bank of the small pond near Klein Upahl where the boy's body was discovered, investigators found traces of burning. The grass at the site of the discovery was charred at the tips, the earth was black in places and covered in white soot - a clear indication that a fire had recently burned there.

According to the newspaper, the fire department and fire investigators were on site after the body was found. It is unclear whether there is a connection between the fire and Fabian's death. Public prosecutor's office spokesman Harald Nowack told Bild: "I cannot provide any information on this for tactical investigative reasons."

The child's autopsy has now been completed. According to the public prosecutor's office, traces on the body indicate that Fabian was the victim of a violent crime. The investigators did not provide any further details.

Fabian was the victim of a violent crime

Fabian was reported missing on Friday last week. The eight-year-old stayed at home while his mother was at work because he was unwell. When he did not return in the evening, a large-scale search began with dogs, divers and drones. Sniffer dogs followed his trail to the bus station in Güstrow and on towards his father's home before it was lost.

Four days later, a walker discovered the child's lifeless body in a field near Klein Upahl - around 15 kilometers from Güstrow. Shortly afterwards, the public prosecutor's office confirmed that Fabian had been the victim of a crime.

The police and public prosecutor's office continue to ask for information from the public. Photographs and video recordings from the area around Klein Upahl, taken between Friday and Tuesday, are particularly in demand.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people gathered in Güstrow for a church service to commemorate the boy who was killed. They placed candles and cuddly toys in front of St. Mary's Church - a silent sign of mourning.