One of the drones shot down on Wednesday. X / Shapas

The situation is coming to a head following the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace. Investigations suggest that a NATO base may have been the target. Chancellor Friedrich Merz also speaks of a serious threat to peace in Europe.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five drones were on a direct course to a NATO base in Poland.

Poland restricts air traffic on its eastern border following the incidents.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz rules out the possibility of a Russian mistake. Show more

New details about the drone launch in Poland point to an explosive development. As the German newspaper "Welt" reports, citing preliminary investigations, a total of five drones were on a direct flight path to a NATO base. The base is of great importance to the alliance, as military supplies are delivered to Ukraine from there.

Three drones were shot down by Dutch F-35 fighter jets, while two others crashed for reasons that remain unclear. "As things stand at the moment, we assume that the drones most likely entered NATO airspace on purpose," a high-ranking NATO officer told Die Welt.

At least 19 Russian drones also entered Polish airspace on Wednesday night, as Warsaw confirmed. At least three of them were intercepted. In response, the Polish Aviation Safety Authority (PAZP) restricted air traffic on the eastern border until the beginning of December in order to ensure national security.

Russia equipped drones with a second tank

Reports from Ukrainian military bloggers also suggest that the downed drones were equipped with additional fuel tanks. Normally, the Russian Gerbera models only have one tank in the rear. In the versions discovered over Poland, however, a second tank was installed in the front, which would have enabled a range of over 700 kilometers, reported n-tv.

❗️Before sending to 🇵🇱Poland, the 🇷🇺Russians equipped the Gerbera drones with additional fuel tanks, which increased their flight range.



As standard, the Gerbera has a single fuel tank located in the tail. The drones that crashed in Poland had another additional tank in the… pic.twitter.com/qcNBa3RlzF — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) September 10, 2025

For German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), it is clear that this was not an oversight. At a press conference in Berlin, he said: "The Russian government's claim that this was a coincidence or an oversight, so to speak, is not credible." He spoke of a "new quality of attacks that we are seeing from Russia" and a "serious threat to peace throughout Europe".

EU Council President Antonio Costa also expressed his alarm. Merz also emphasized that the NATO air defence system had responded, but "not as well as it should have". This will now lead to intensive discussions both within NATO and the EU.