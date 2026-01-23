Investigators have apparently found the Berlin CSD attacker’s cell phone in the vehicle used in the attack. It reportedly contains a video recorded on the day of the attack in which the 21-year-old claims allegiance to the so-called Islamic State, according to *Bild*.

Here's what it's all about An ISIS claim-of-responsibility video is said to have been found on the CSD attacker's cell phone.

Investigators also discovered a machete sheath in the rented van.

Tracking dogs apparently traced the suspect's escape route through downtown Berlin. Summary created with

New findings support the suspicion an Islamist-motivated attack on Berlin’s Christopher Street Day.

According to information from *Bild*, investigators found the cell phone of the suspected assailant, Abdul B., in the abandoned van. The device is said to contain a video that was recorded on July 25—the day of the crime.

Suspect Apparently Claims Allegiance to ISIS

According to the report, the 21-year-old professes his allegiance to the terrorist organization Islamic State in the video.

Some of these videos are recorded by Islamist attackers shortly before an attack and later distributed as so-called “claim-of-responsibility videos.” The report does not indicate whether the video had already been published or sent to other people.

It is also unclear why the cell phone was left in the vehicle. The suspect may have lost it during the crash or while fleeing.

Machetenscheide Found in the Vehicle

In addition to the cell phone, investigators apparently seized a machete sheath from the rented van.

The weapon in question has not yet been found. According to the newspaper *Bild*, the perpetrator may have disposed of it while fleeing.

The authorities had already investigated whether Abdul B. attacked other people with a stabbing weapon after driving into the crowd.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office is continuing its investigation. As part of this, authorities are still examining whether the perpetrator had any accomplices or people who knew about the crime.