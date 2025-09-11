Security forces after the attack at Utah Valley University. KEYSTONE

After the fatal shooting attack on right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, investigators are feverishly searching for the perpetrator. A recovered weapon, video recordings and footprints could provide the decisive breakthrough.

The shooter fled from the roof of a building into a residential area after the crime, but is still on the run.

President Trump spoke of a "political assassination" and held the "radical left" partly responsible. Show more

The US authorities have secured the first concrete leads following the fatal attack on right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. As the authorities announced at a media conference, the suspected murder weapon - a high-precision bolt-action rifle - was discovered in a wooded area near Utah Valley University.

Robert Bohls, head of the FBI branch in Salt Lake City, explained at a media conference that the rifle was the weapon with which Kirk was shot. In addition, investigators had secured footprints, hand and arm prints as well as video footage. "We have good footage of the perpetrator," said Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety. Facial recognition is now being used to identify the man.

According to Mason, the perpetrator arrived on campus shortly before noon, climbed a staircase to the roof and opened fire from there. He then jumped off the building and fled into a nearby residential area. Despite an intensive search, the suspected shooter remained missing more than twelve hours after the crime.

Two people already free again

Charlie Kirk, 31 years old and founder of an influential conservative youth organization, was speaking to around 3,000 students at the time of the attack. President Donald Trump described the incident as a "political assassination" and blamed heated rhetoric from the "radical left".

The investigation was overshadowed by mishaps. FBI Director Kash Patel had initially announced that the shooter had already been caught. He later had to backtrack and admit that the person had been released. Another person arrested also turned out to be innocent.