Fraudsters use the so-called grandchild trick to unscrupulously defraud older people in particular of their savings. Investigators in several countries have now taken action against it - and smashed three call centers.

Investigators have taken action against so-called grandchild fraudsters in several countries. One operation took place in Kassel in Germany, for example. Between November 25 and December 6, a total of 20 people suspected of being involved in grandchild scams were arrested in the act, according to a joint announcement by the public prosecutor's office and the Berlin police.

Investigators from Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and the European police authority Europol prevented 391 grandchild frauds and losses of more than 4.85 million euros. According to the information provided, up to 1,000 officers were involved in the two-week operation every day.

Call center in apartment and hotel room

According to the information, the suspects often called mostly elderly people from Poland. They claimed on the phone that a family member had caused a car accident and that only the immediate payment of a high bail could prevent them from being arrested.

In Poland, investigators reportedly broke up three call centers, two of them in Warsaw in an apartment and in a hotel room. Six suspects were arrested, who are said to have worked in a "highly professional" manner. According to the statement, this is already the third transnational operation involving this phenomenon.