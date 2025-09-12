Right-wing conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk is giving a lecture on the campus of a university in Utah when a shot is fired. The US President later announces his death. All information in the ticker.

4:40 a.m. Utah governor asks public for help Following the fatal shooting of right-wing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the governor of the US state of Utah has asked the public for help in the manhunt. "We can't do our job without the public's help," said Governor Spencer Cox at a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday evening (local time). "We have people all over the country trying to bring this perpetrator to justice," Cox said. The FBI had already received more than 7000 tips. FBI Director Kash Patel (l.) at Thursday night's press conference on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo Cox stated that the Utah Attorney General's Office is prepared to seek the death penalty once the suspect is caught. The governor, who has consistently worked to tone down political rhetoric during his time in office, warned against misinformation on the internet, adding, "We desperately need healing." Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday during a speech at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem. Two people arrested on campus shortly after the crime were later released. More than 30 hours later, the perpetrator is still on the run. Authorities released photos of a suspect wearing a hat, sunglasses, black long-sleeved shirt and backpack - and offered a $100,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest. Questions were not allowed at the press conference. FBI Director Patel, who flew from Washington to Utah on Thursday night to lead the search for the perpetrator directly, did not comment, and none of the other officials answered questions.

4:35 a.m. Manhunt after fatal shooting of Kirk: Investigators release new video Authorities played video at a news conference in Utah Thursday night showing the suspected shooter in the case of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. At the same time, officials asked for the public's help in locating the shooter. The search has been going on for more than 30 hours. In the video, the suspected shooter runs across the roof of the building, jumps down one floor and falls to the ground. He then crosses a busy road and flees into a wooded area, where investigators later found a rifle. According to officials, he left behind prints - including a handprint, which investigators hope will provide clues to his identity. A person wanted in the case of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk can be seen in images released by authorities from a surveillance camera mounted in a building on the university campus. Image: Keystone/Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP

4:33 p.m. Trump: People should not react with violence to Kirk assassination US President Donald Trump does not want people to respond with violence to the fatal gun attack on right-wing US activist Charlie Kirk. Trump said Kirk had been "an advocate of non-violence" and this was also "the way I want people to respond to his murder". The president also said he and Kirk's widow Erika Kirk had spoken at length on Thursday (local time). "She's devastated, she's absolutely devastated, as you can imagine," he told reporters at the White House. Kirk also leaves behind two young children. US President Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast following the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency The influencer was shot dead on Wednesday during a speech at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem. The suspect is still on the run. The president expects Kirk's funeral to take place in Arizona, where he last lived, possibly next weekend. "They've asked me to attend, and I think it's my duty to be there," Trump said.

4:23 p.m. US Vice President Vance lands in Arizona with Kirk's coffin US Vice President JD Vance has brought the coffin with the body of slain right-wing conservative activist Charlie Kirk in his plane from the state of Utah to Arizona. Vance honored the influencer, who lived in Arizona until his death, with the transport in Air Force Two. Vance's wife Usha got off the plane together with Kirk's widow Erika. Both women wore black and sunglasses. The Vice President followed a few steps behind them in a dark suit. Vance had also helped carry Kirk's coffin onto the plane with a group of soldiers before departure. The coffin with the body of Charlie Kirk was transported to Arizona in the plane of US Vice President J.D. Vance (r.). Also on board Air Force Two: Second Lady Usha Vance (center) and Kirk's widow Erika Kirk (left). Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Vance described Kirk as a "true friend" on social media. The right-wing conservative activist had campaigned for Vance to be appointed Vice President by US President Donald Trump and maintained close contact with his family. Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday during a speech at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem. The suspect is still on the run.

23:33 "Irresponsible": Democrats criticize Trump Several Democrats have sharply criticized US President Donald Trump and other Republicans who blamed the "radical left" and Democratic politicians for the murder of Charlie Kirk. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described such statements on CNN as "irresponsible" and called on politicians to de-escalate the national rhetoric. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said Trump's recriminations "miss the point". Star of the American left, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

11:20 p.m. State Department threatens foreigners after fatal shooting of Kirk Following the violent death of right-wing conservative US activist Charlie Kirk, the US State Department is threatening foreigners with consequences if they justify violence on the internet. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on the X platform - without mentioning Kirk's name: "In light of the horrific murder of a leading political figure yesterday, I want to emphasize that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country." He said he was outraged that some on social media were justifying or trivializing the crime. He had instructed consular representatives to take measures, Landau continued, without giving details. In his post, the Deputy Secretary of State called for comments from foreigners to be reported to him so that the State Department "can protect the American people". He did not provide examples or evidence of alleged actions by foreign nationals. In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light… — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) September 11, 2025

9:12 p.m. Utah police delay media conference due to "rapid developments" Less than an hour before a planned media conference, the Utah Department of Public Safety cancels the scheduled event, citing "rapid developments in our investigation". A new date is to be announced.

8:12 p.m. US Vice President Vance transports Kirk's coffin in his plane According to the AP news agency, US Vice President JD Vance plans to transport the coffin containing the body of slain right-wing conservative activist Charlie Kirk in his plane from the state of Utah to Arizona, where the 31-year-old lived before his death. Kirk's family will also travel to Arizona on Air Force Two after a meeting with the vice president in Utah, the AP was told by informed sources. Air Force Two, the US Vice President's plane, taking off from Phoenix. (September 11, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Vance and his wife Usha did not attend a memorial ceremony Thursday for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks because of the assassination attempt on Kirk, whom the vice president called a friend, but traveled to Utah, where the right-wing conservative activist and supporter of President Donald Trump was shot during a speech Wednesday. The suspect is still on the run.

7.13 p.m. FBI offers 100,000 dollars for clues to the perpetrator The FBI has offered a reward for tips leading to the arrest of the Kirk perpetrator. "The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for tips leading to the identification and apprehension of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah," the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation writes on X. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI and submit photos and… pic.twitter.com/ReuzFhdm0H — FBI (@FBI) September 11, 2025

6:17 p.m. FBI releases photo and asks public for help Following the deadly gun attack on the right-wing conservative US activist and Donald Trump supporter Charlie Kirk, the FBI has released photos of a person who may be connected to the crime. The person wearing a cap, sunglasses and a long-sleeved black shirt was of interest to the investigation, the US Federal Police announced on Thursday. The person was not named as a suspect. The FBI asked for the public's help in identifying him. We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

5:22 p.m. FBI finds slogans on ammunition of suspected Kirk perpetrator After the FBI seized the rifle of the alleged Kirk perpetrator, investigators found the empty cartridge case and ammunition with engraved slogans in the rifle, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the investigation. The engravings were said to be transgender and anti-fascist ideology. The murder weapon "is a high-powered bolt-action rifle", said the FBI agent in charge, Robert Bohls, at a media conference. High-powered bolt-action rifles - also known as bolt-action rifles - are used for hunting big game or as precision weapons by military snipers. They make it possible to hit targets from a great distance. Beau Mason from the Utah Police Department at a media conference on developments in the case of murdered Charlie Kirk. Image: Keystone Beau Mason of the Utah Police Department, referring to the fugitive shooter, said they had "good video footage of this individual" who appeared to be of "college age." Investigators had been able to track the suspect's path from the time he arrived on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem to the location from which he fired the shot, and eventually to a neighborhood off campus, he said.

4 p.m. Kirk receives Medal of Freedom BREAKING: President Trump announces he will posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom:



"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty." pic.twitter.com/9aLsgilQDz — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2025 Charlie Kirk will, Trump announces, receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian honor for individuals. The award will be presented posthumously and "we will have a great ceremony", said Trump. Kirk was "an inspiration to millions of people", said Trump. He is mourned and great condolences are extended to his bereaved family, Trump said.

3:40 p.m. Trump attends 9/11 memorial event Donald Trump is taking part in a 9/11 memorial event this Thursday. He is also expected to comment on the death of Charlie Kirk. The event can be livestreamed here.

3.39 pm Investigators find gun after Charlie Kirk attack High-powered rifle in wooded area Investigators find weapon after Charlie Kirk assassination attempt Following the fatal shooting attack on right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, investigators are feverishly searching for the perpetrator. A recovered weapon, video recordings and footprints could provide the decisive breakthrough.

2.23 p.m. British politician is certain: "This was a planned attack" "I think it was an assassination attempt," says Iain Duncan-Smith to Times Radio: The former chairman of the British Conservatives is a veteran with weapons. for anyone who wants to know where kirk got shot but doesn't actually wanna watch a close-up video of him getting shot, here: pic.twitter.com/D2JmRkDTbP — 𝖓𝖎𝖐 🦇 leona's goth gf (@itsseaberri) September 10, 2025 "When you shoot from over 180 meters and hit someone in a very tight target at that particular range, you know what you're doing," explains the 71-year-old. "And you're probably using a hunting rifle or a black rifle to do it with a telescopic sight." Further arguments for a targeted action: "You have to have planned everything. You must have found the right place. And you must have done it thoughtfully and found a direct escape route that you had pre-planned. In my opinion, this was a planned attack." Whoever this is, it was a professional hit pic.twitter.com/jDLA8q3j2D — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 10, 2025 It was a "terrible" incident, of which there have been too many in the USA recently, said Duncan-Smith. It was time to rethink the "poisonous and appalling rhetoric". Politics is actually about disputes, but they need to be resolved with words.

1.16 pm "It was very precise": hunt for the shooter continues "I want to say clearly here and now to the person who did this: we will find you, we will bring you to justice and we will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law." Those are the words the governor of Utah directed at the gunman who shot Charlie Kirk yesterday. "And I want to remind people that the death penalty still exists here in the state of Utah," adds Republican Spencer Cox. A feverish search for the perpetrator is underway in his state: "The investigation and manhunt for the shooter is ongoing," announced the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). Two people had been arrested the day before, but were released after questioning. One person was a 71-year-old man who had been charged with obstruction of justice. "It is believed that the shooter fired from the roof of a building at the site of the public event in the student courtyard," the statement continued. "Whoever did this, it was very targeted," The Salt Lake Tribune quoted the mayor of Orem as saying. "It was very precise," said David Young. The shooter managed to fatally hit Kirk, who was sitting in a tent, in the neck from almost 160 meters from the roof of a building.

6.09 a.m. Shot at Trump confidant: Bystanders film scene on campus Charlie Kirk was speaking at an event at a US university on Wednesday when the right-wing conservative podcaster was shot at. Cell phone videos compiled by German news channel N-TV show the dramatic scenes.

4.08 a.m. After death of influential supporter: Trump makes political violence an issue Following the fatal shooting of his influential supporter Charlie Kirk, US President Donald Trump is initiating a debate on political violence in the USA. "It is long overdue that all Americans and the media face up to the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree," the Republican said in a video he published on the Truth Social platform. Immediately after this address to "all Americans", he went on to criticize "radical leftists" who he said had compared Americans like Kirk to "Nazis and the worst mass murderers and criminals in the world". "This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism we are seeing in our country today, and it must stop immediately." He said his administration would find anyone who had contributed to this atrocity and other political violence. He was Trump's link to the youth Maga activist Charlie Kirk dies after being shot in the neck - perpetrator on the run In his list of political violence in the USA, Trump also mentioned the assassination attempt in the state of Pennsylvania last summer, which he survived. He did not mention political violence against Democratic politicians, such as the fatal shooting of a Democratic MP and her husband in the state of Minnesota this summer. Influential US podcaster Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday as he spoke as a guest speaker on the campus of Utah Valley University. He was a well-known representative of the right-wing conservative movement in the US and was considered a Trump ally. The US President announced Kirk's death on Truth Social. He was full of grief and anger over Kirk's murder, he later said in the video that has now been released. "This is a dark moment for America."

2:43 a.m. FBI on death of US podcaster: Arrested person released The person arrested after the fatal shooting of right-wing conservative US podcaster Charlie Kirk has been released. He was released from custody after questioning, FBI chief Kash Patel announced on the X platform. This is the person Patel had previously described as a suspect. The investigation was ongoing, he now wrote. The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency https://t.co/YXsG6YpFR5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025 At a press conference held by investigators and representatives of the Utah state authorities, it was also announced that the investigation was ongoing. They said they would find the shooter. Representatives of the Utah authorities are assuming that the shooting on Wednesday was targeted. One shot was fired at a victim. Kirk had appeared as a guest speaker on the campus of Utah Valley University on the same day - and was shot. US President Donald Trump later announced the podcaster's death on his Truth Social platform. Kirk was a well-known representative of the right-wing conservative movement in the USA and was considered a Trump ally. He founded the youth activist organization Turning Point USA, which is aimed at students. He has an audience of millions on social media.

Thursday, September 11, 2025, 1:03 a.m. FBI after death of Trump supporter: suspect in custody A suspect has been arrested following the fatal shooting of right-wing conservative US podcaster Charlie Kirk. FBI chief Kash Patel announced on X that the suspected shooter was in custody. Authorities in the state of Utah are assuming that the shooting on Wednesday was targeted. One shot was fired at a victim. Kirk had appeared as a guest speaker on the campus of Utah Valley University on the same day - and was shot. US President Donald Trump later announced the podcaster's death on his Truth Social platform. The well-known right-wing conservative activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk was handing out caps with the slogan "Make America Great Again" shortly before the shooting attack on the Utah campus on Wednesday. Keystone/Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP Kirk was a well-known representative of the right-wing conservative movement in the USA and was considered a Trump ally. He founded the youth activist organization Turning Point USA, which is aimed at students. He has an audience of millions on social media.

1.02 a.m. Governor: Shooting of US podcaster a "political assassination" The Republican governor of the US state of Utah, Spencer Cox, has described the fatal shooting of the right-wing conservative US podcaster Charlie Kirk as a "political assassination". It was a "tragic day for our country", he said on Wednesday evening (local time). FBI chief Kash Patel announced shortly beforehand on X that a suspect had been apprehended. The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.

We will provide updates when able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025 Kirk had appeared as a guest speaker on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on the same day - and was shot dead. US President Donald Trump announced the podcaster's death on his Truth Social platform. Kirk was a well-known representative of the right-wing conservative movement in the USA and was considered a Trump ally. He founded the youth activist organization Turning Point USA, which is aimed at students. He has an audience of millions on social media.

23:42 Trump orders flags flown at half-mast after killing of activist Charlie Kirk Following the killing of influential political activist Charlie Kirk, US President Donald Trump has ordered a flag of mourning for several days. "In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly great American patriot, I am ordering that all American flags in the United States be flown at half-staff until 6 p.m. Sunday evening," Trump declared on his online service Truth Social on Wednesday.

10:50 p.m. Charlie Kirk has died from his gunshot wound The governor of the US state of Utah, Spencer Cox, announced on X that President Donald Trump had informed him of the death of the right-wing conservative US podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk. I just got off the phone with President Trump. Working with the FBI and Utah law enforcement, we will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy.



Abby and I are heartbroken. We are praying for Charlie's wife, daughter, and son. https://t.co/IteWx4OI9o — Governor Cox (@GovCox) September 10, 2025

21.34 Trump supporter shot The right-wing conservative US podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk has been shot, according to US President Donald Trump. The incident occurred at Utah Valley University in Orem in the western US state of Utah, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). FBI chief Kash Patel wrote on the X platform that they are supporting the investigation. They are following the reports about the tragic shooting incident in which Kirk was involved. We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025 Trump called for prayers on his Truth Social platform. US Vice President JD Vance also asked on Platform X: "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a really good guy and young father." US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted on X: "May the healing hand of Jesus Christ rest upon him." Kirk is a well-known representative of the right-wing conservative movement in the USA and is considered a Trump ally. He founded the youth activist organization Turning Point USA, which is aimed at students. Show more

The right-wing conservative US activist Charlie Kirk has died following a gun attack in the US state of Utah. This was announced by President Donald Trump via his online platform Truth Social. According to Kirk's student organization Turning Point USA, the 31-year-old was gunned down at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in the city of Orem on Wednesday. He had appeared there as a speaker.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who had previously posted on social media that a person had been taken into custody, later wrote that they had been released after questioning. The authorities in the US state of Utah had separately announced that a person of interest was in custody - but according to information from investigators, this was not the person suspected of the crime. It initially remained unclear whether this was the same person Patel was talking about. The search for a perpetrator is still ongoing.

According to the authorities in the state of Utah, Kirk was killed with a single shot. The shooter was wearing dark clothing and fired the shot from a roof on the campus from a distance, it was further reported. The attack is believed to have been targeted.

"This is a dark day for our state. It's a tragic day for our nation," Utah Governor Spencer Cox said. "I want to make it very clear that this is a political assassination."







The AP news agency had initially learned that Kirk had been taken to hospital in a critical condition. In the evening, Trump then announced the death of his ally. "No one understood or possessed the heart of youth in the United States better than Charlie," the president wrote.

Videos circulating on social media showed Kirk speaking into a microphone under a white tent labeled "The American Comeback". Then a gunshot is heard. Kirk grabs his neck, which is bleeding profusely. Bystanders recoiled in horror and then ran away screaming. The AP was able to confirm the authenticity of the footage of the incident on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Trump and US Vice President JD Vance had called for prayers for the young activist immediately after the attack on Kirk. "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a truly good guy and young father," Vance wrote on the online platform X. Trump posted on Truth Social: "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy through and through," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The 31-year-old Kirk was co-founder and head of Turning Point USA. His organization promotes the spread of right-wing conservative and evangelical views at high schools, colleges and universities. Observers attribute a key role to Kirk in the Republicans' efforts to gain more support among young people in the USA. Kirk was married to podcaster Erika Frantzve, with whom he has two young children.