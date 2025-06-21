The Swedish police are investigating after an attack on Israeli properties. Bild: IMAGO/TT

Explosions in Stockholm, murder plans in Brussels - and the "Kurdish fox" in the middle of it all: a Swedish gang leader is suspected of organizing attacks in Europe on behalf of Iran.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to research by SVT, the Iranian secret service is said to have recruited the Swedish gang boss Rawa Majid ("Kurdish Fox") for attacks on Israeli targets in Europe.

Majid's gang "Foxtrot" is linked to at least seven attacks in Stockholm, Brussels and Copenhagen - some of which involved underage perpetrators.

While Iran rejects all accusations, there is growing international concern about the involvement of criminal networks in state-sponsored terror. Show more

Missiles and drones are just the tip of the iceberg: Iran is apparently also relying on a brutal network in Europe in its shadow war against Israel - with the active support of Swedish gangster bosses. This is confirmed by new investigations by Swedish television SVT and assessments by the secret service.

At the center of the scandal: Rawa Majid (38), notorious leader of the violent gang "Foxtrot", which has kept Sweden in suspense with dozens of murders, as reported by "20 Minuten". Majid, known by the code name "Kurdish Fox", is said to have fled to Iran after a bloody gang war in 2023 - and received protection there. The price? Terror in the name of Tehran.

"Explosions, shootings, murder plans - on behalf of the mullah regime"

The allegations are explosive: Majid and his criminal network are said to attack Israeli targets in Europe, including embassies and companies. According to internal sources, he helped organize at least seven attacks in Stockholm, Brussels and Copenhagen in 2024. Explosive devices, gunshots, even child soldiers - teenage perpetrators. The signature: ice-cold, ruthless - typical Foxtrot.

According to reports from both camps of the rival gang, Majid was first arrested in Iran - and then faced with a choice: Either cooperation or prison. He opted for cooperation. One source says: "He has nothing left to lose."

Foxtrot is one of the most dangerous criminal networks in Europe. In the last three years alone, at least 30 murders have been attributed to the group - 16 of them random victims. Majid is wanted internationally for drug trafficking and murder planning. According to SVT, it is no longer a secret that he is now operating for Tehran.

Opponents also under pressure

But not only Foxtrot - the hostile Abdo gang has also been contacted by Iran, according to scene insiders. Their potential targets: exiled Iranian journalists and anything to do with Israel. They allegedly refused to cooperate: "We are already at war with Foxtrot - we don't want a second one against Israel."

The Iranian embassy in Sweden rejects all accusations. The aim is to discredit Iran and stir up "Iranophobia". But the evidence weighs heavily - and international concern is growing.

Majid's response to the SVT inquiry? Short and unequivocal: "Shut up."