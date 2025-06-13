1.30 pm

Israel and Iran have once again massively attacked each other during the night. According to reports, three people were killed in a rocket attack by Iran on the Jewish state in the north of the country. According to Israel's army, the people were allowed to leave the shelters, but according to unconfirmed reports, a second wave of attacks is imminent. Meanwhile, Israel's air force bombed "military targets" in the Iranian capital Tehran, including, according to Iranian sources, the command of the Ministry of Defense.

The attack in the north of the metropolis, which has a population of around 15 million, also hit a military research facility, as reported by the Tasnim news agency, which is considered the mouthpiece of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. The Revolutionary Guards are the elite armed forces of the Islamic Republic.

Parts of an oil storage facility in north-west Tehran also caught fire. The situation is under control, reported the SNN portal. Eyewitnesses also reported violent explosions in other parts of the city.

Flames and smoke after an attack on an oil storage facility in northwest Tehran Saturday night. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on the online platform X: "Tehran is burning".

טהרן בוערת — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 14, 2025

Iran had previously targeted a refinery in the Israeli port city of Haifa, according to the state news agency Irna. The Israeli news website "ynet" reported that residents in northern Israel had heard loud explosions. Several injured people were taken to hospitals as a result of the wave of Iranian attacks, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service. There had been an impact near a multi-storey house.