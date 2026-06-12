More than three months after the start of the Iran war, an agreement between Washington and Tehran to end the fighting is within reach. According to Pakistan’s government, which is mediating between the parties to the conflict, representatives from Washington and Tehran have reached an agreement. “We can confirm that a final text of the peace agreement, agreed upon by all sides, has been reached,” wrote Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on X. Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps.

U.S. President Donald Trump had already raised hopes again on Thursday that there could be a breakthrough in the so far tough efforts to reach a framework agreement in the Iran war. The documents were expected to be finalized shortly and possibly signed as early as this weekend, perhaps in Europe. However, a senior U.S. official made it clear on Friday that it was still not certain whether this would actually happen. Most officials in Iran are in favor of an agreement, “but not all.”

Such a framework agreement would initially lead to in-depth negotiations on a possible end to the war.

Iran’s Foreign Minister: Agreement Within Reach

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that an agreement is within reach. “The Islamabad Declaration of Intent has never been this close to completion,” he wrote on X. “Until it is finalized, the media should refrain from speculating about its contents,” he added. Details would be shared with the public in due course.

A framework agreement would be an important milestone toward ending the war that the U.S. and Israel launched against Iran on February 28. In early April, the parties agreed to a ceasefire. Peace talks followed in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. However, no breakthrough was achieved at that time. The conflict repeatedly threatened to escalate again in the meantime.

Most recently, the positions regarding a potential framework agreement were significantly divergent. Points of contention include Iran’s nuclear program, shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the war in Lebanon, sanctions against Iran, and frozen Iranian assets abroad.

Conflicting reports on details of the agreement

According to U.S. sources, the negotiations reportedly resulted in an agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and lift the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports. According to a high-ranking U.S. official, the agreement also calls for the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program. “Third, it will result in the United States receiving the enriched material. We are reaching an agreement that this material will be destroyed on site and subsequently removed from the country.”

Frozen Iranian assets abroad could be released—though, according to the U.S., only if the country has first provided reciprocal measures. Accordingly, no assets would be released upon the signing of a framework agreement. If Tehran cooperates accordingly, sanctions could be eased in the future. The U.S. side did not provide further details, explaining that every step depends on Iran’s cooperation.

According to the U.S., Iran has also agreed to stop funding terrorist groups in the region. Part of the agreement is reportedly to respect Iran’s territorial sovereignty. The U.S. side is banking on a comprehensive package that Lebanon, Israel, and the Gulf states could support. It remained unclear within what timeframe the targeted goals are to be achieved.

The Iranian news agency Fars had previously reported on 14 key points that had been agreed upon in a deal. Among other things, it states that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened within 30 days. In return, the U.S. would lift its naval blockade. An agreement on the nuclear dispute would then be reached within 60 days. US sources also indicated such a timeframe for the in-depth negotiations.

The Iranian account also mentions the lifting of sanctions, the release of billions in assets, and reparations payments to Iran. Experts were skeptical that the U.S. would have agreed to such a version.

Criticism from Iran’s ultra-conservative camp

Trump later accused Iran of spreading misinformation about potential agreements with the US. Conditions for a possible framework agreement that the country had leaked had “NOTHING” to do with what had been agreed upon, the Republican wrote on Truth Social. Whether he was specifically referring to the Fars report remained unclear, however. Trump did not provide any details and spoke of “dishonorable” people with whom one was dealing. “They’d better get their act together—and FAST!” he threatened.

Criticism of a potential agreement with the U.S.—which has been considered the Islamic Republic’s arch-enemy since the 1979 revolution—also came from the ultra-conservative camp in Iran. In the new version of the agreement, the release of Iranian funds is tied to the progress of the negotiations, criticized MP Mahmoud Nabavian, who is considered an influential voice among the fundamentalists. “To speak of a victory in light of this unclear and harmful text is completely wrong,” the online portal “Hammihan” quoted him as saying.