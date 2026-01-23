According to CH Media, the planned signing of the framework agreement between the US and Iran is not set to take place in Geneva, but on the Bürgenstock. The luxury resort in Nidwalden could thus once again become the center of world politics.

According to the report Iran and the U.S. are apparently meeting to strike a deal at the Bürgenstock

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to CH Media, the signing of the Iran-US agreement is set to take place on Friday at Bürgenstock.

The luxury resort in Nidwalden is apparently no longer accepting new reservations while preparations are underway.

Qatar is said to be the host, as its sovereign wealth fund owns the Bürgenstock Resort.

The Bürgenstock could once again become the center of international diplomacy. As CH Media reports, citing two independent sources, the signing of the memorandum of understanding for a peace process between the U.S. and Iran is not expected to take place in Geneva, but rather at the well-known luxury resort above Lake Lucerne.

Until now, it had been assumed that high-ranking representatives from both countries would meet in Geneva on Friday. Now, according to the report, there are strong indications that the ceremony will take place in Central Switzerland.

Preparations are reportedly already underway

According to information from CH Media, no new reservations are currently being accepted at the Bürgenstock. This is seen as an indication that preparations for a major diplomatic event are already underway.

There has been no official confirmation so far. Nidwalden’s Director of Security, Karin Kayser-Frutschi, declined to comment when asked.

Switzerland is expected to handle primarily organizational tasks. Qatar, however, is considered the actual host, having played a central mediating role in the negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Qatar has a special connection to the venue

It is no coincidence that the Bürgenstock, of all places, is being considered as the venue. The resort is owned by the sovereign wealth fund of the Emirate of Qatar.

According to the report, other countries could also be represented by delegations alongside Qatar. Among those mentioned are Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which have also supported diplomatic contacts between the parties to the conflict in recent months.

For the Bürgenstock, this would not be the first major event of international significance. Switzerland already hosted the Ukraine Peace Conference there in June 2024.

At that time , then-President Viola Amherd welcomed numerous heads of state and government from around the world. Images of the resort, situated high above Lake Lucerne, were seen around the globe.

Should the CH Media report be confirmed, the Bürgenstock would once again become a symbol of international peace efforts within two years.

The planned signing comes against the backdrop of the recently agreed framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran. This is intended to pave the way for an end to the conflict and facilitate further negotiations.

According to both sides, new talks are set to begin immediately after the signing, with the aim of reaching a more comprehensive agreement within 60 days.