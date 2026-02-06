With the failed negotiation date, the likelihood of a military escalation increases again. (symbolic image) dpa

US President Donald Trump recently threatened the Iranian leadership with an attack. Now government representatives from both countries are negotiating - but initially only indirectly.

According to Iran, the negotiations between the USA and Iran scheduled for today have begun in an indirect format. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is on his way to a second meeting with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Bussaidi, reported a state television correspondent from the Omani capital Muscat. Omani state television had previously announced the start of the talks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Muscat announced that al-Bussaidi had met separately with Araghchi and the US delegation led by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner. "The consultations focused on creating appropriate conditions for the resumption of diplomatic and technical negotiations (...)", the statement said. It initially remained unclear whether direct negotiations between Araghchi and Witkoff would also take place on Friday.

According to a report in the "Wall Street Journal", citing US government circles, the commander-in-chief of the American armed forces in the region, Admiral Brad Cooper, will also take part in the talks. Iran sees this as an attempt at a "show of force", as the online portal Nur-News reported. "The introduction of the military component increases the risk and costs of the negotiations; the responsibility for this lies with the USA," it said in a report.

Regional states mediate

Concerns about a new war had grown recently. US President Donald Trump had threatened the state leadership in Tehran several times, also because of the brutal crackdown by state repressive forces against demonstrators during the recent mass protests. Thousands of people are said to have been killed in the process. The US military has significantly expanded its presence in the region since the beginning of January, for example with the aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln" and its escort ships.

Regional powers such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have mediated intensively in recent days. Their governments maintain pragmatic relations with Iran and have no interest in a regional war, the consequences of which would also affect them.

Crux of the nuclear program

Washington and Tehran had already negotiated Iran's controversial nuclear program last year, but the talks had stalled on key issues. For example, the USA is demanding that Iran's leadership completely cease uranium enrichment. Oman was already hosting talks at the time.

Just one day before the start of the planned sixth round of negotiations in June 2025, Israel attacked Iran. The Islamic Republic's armed forces responded with rocket fire. Less than a week later, the US military joined the war and bombed key nuclear facilities. Trump said at the time that Iran's nuclear facilities had been completely destroyed.

USA demands concessions from Tehran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently called for concessions from Tehran. In order for negotiations to actually lead to a "meaningful result", the range of ballistic missiles, support for terrorist organizations, the nuclear programme and the treatment of its own people must be taken into account, he said.

Iran's government hopes sanctions will be lifted

Tehran is prepared to limit its nuclear program, but regards the complete abandonment of its nuclear program as a red line. Iran's government also categorically ruled out negotiations on its domestic missile program ahead of the meeting.

Iran's government hopes that negotiations will lead to the lifting of tough sanctions and an economic upturn. The most recent demonstrations at the end of December were triggered by the severe economic crisis before the protests escalated into a political uprising.

Protest movement in Iran takes a critical view of negotiations

Trump had pledged his support to the demonstrators at the height of the protests. In mid-January, the Republican spoke out in favor of a change of power in the Islamic Republic.

Many Iranians who demonstrated against the Islamic Republic's authoritarian system of rule at the beginning of January are critical of new negotiations. They are calling for a change of power and fear that new talks will now strengthen the government in Tehran. Thousands of demonstrators are said to have been killed on the nights of January 8 and 9.