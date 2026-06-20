Iran intends to close the Strait of Hormuz again to all ships. The country’s Central Military Command justified the move by citing non-compliance with the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, which had been agreed upon in the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

ARCHIVE – Tankers and cargo ships can be seen in the Gulf of Oman, along the shipping routes between the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

According to the statement, the Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon is also a reason for the blockade. This is not explicitly mentioned in the framework agreement. However, the text does refer to ensuring Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Iranian military command threatened further measures should the Israeli army continue fighting in Lebanon.

U.S. Military: Enforcing Freedom of Navigation

Shortly thereafter, the U.S. military stated that shipping traffic had increased on Saturday, “while U.S. forces in the area continued to operate to uphold freedom of navigation.” Fifty-five ships, carrying, among other things, 17 million barrels of oil, had passed through the strait. According to Centcom, the military remains on site to ensure that all provisions of the framework agreement are “observed, followed, and fully implemented.”

The Hezbollah militia is Iran’s most important ally in the region. According to a U.S. government official, a ceasefire in Lebanon has been in effect since 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday (3:00 p.m. CEST). Hezbollah and the Israeli army are blaming each other for violations.

Iran is demanding that the U.S. exert pressure on the Israeli leadership. The Israeli army, however, stated that it would continue to act against any threat to the State of Israel and its soldiers. Hezbollah stated that while it remains committed to the ceasefire, it will oppose any attempt to seize additional territory.

Important Trade Route

For Tehran, including Lebanon in the agreement with the U.S. is part of a new security doctrine, as Simon Wolfgang Fuchs, a Middle East expert and professor of Islamic studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told dpa. The strategy is to link the fates of Tehran and Beirut, he explained. Iran has also threatened to sign a final agreement only after Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon.

Iran had largely blocked the Strait of Hormuz after the war began on February 28. About 20 percent of global energy trade passes through this maritime passage. Because this bottleneck is the only access for ships to the Persian Gulf—and thus to several Arab Gulf states—Iran can use the strait as leverage in conflicts. The closure highlighted the vulnerability of global supply chains and had a massive impact on international energy markets.