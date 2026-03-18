The Iranian armed forces attack Israel with cluster munitions - in revenge for the killing of security chief Larijani. The Gulf states also come under fire again. And Israel launches new attacks on targets in southern Lebanon. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people have been killed in Israel in a fierce Iranian missile attack in revenge for the death of a top official of the Islamic Republic.

During the night, Iranian forces continued their attacks on the Gulf states, which they have identified as accomplices in the Israeli-American war of aggression.

A projectile hit the site of the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr. Show more

The US embassy in Baghdad has once again been the target of attacks. According to the IAEA, the site of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant was hit by a missile.

blue News summarizes what happened on Wednesday night (18.3.).

Two dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel

Two people have been killed in Israel in a fierce Iranian rocket attack in revenge for the death of a top Islamic Republic official. According to media reports, the Iranian armed forces used warheads equipped with cluster munitions in the attack. A man and a woman aged between 70 and 80 were killed at the site of the attack in the city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service.

The attack was in retaliation for the killing of the Secretary General of the National Security Council in Iran, Ali Larijani, reported the Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guards. According to Magen David Adom, 14 people have been killed in rocket attacks in Israel since the start of the Iran war, while there is talk of thousands of dead and injured in Iran since the war began almost three weeks ago.

The impact site of an Iranian missile in Ramat Gan on Wednesday morning. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

At the site of the deadly impact in Ramat Gan, rescue workers were met with a scene of destruction. "When we arrived, we saw thick smoke and destruction in a residential building. There was broken glass and scattered objects everywhere. When we searched the apartment, we found two injured people who were unconscious, had no pulse and were no longer breathing," the emergency services quoted a paramedic as saying. In view of their serious injuries, they could no longer be saved

Iran attacks Gulf states with missiles and drones

During the night, the Iranian armed forces continued their attacks on the Gulf states, which they have identified as collaborators in the Israeli-American war of aggression. A missile hit the United Arab Emirates near the Minhad airbase. The air base south-east of Dubai is used by the Australian Air Force, among others.

No Australian soldiers were injured in the attack, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told journalists. A fire caused by the missile caused only minor damage to accommodation and a medical facility on the base.

The US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad is said to have been the target of another drone attack during the night. This was reported by several news agencies with reference to security circles. Drone and missile attacks were reported from there just a few hours ago.

In Saudi Arabia, the military intercepted a ballistic missile near the Prince Sultan airbase. Parts of the missile fell in the vicinity of the base, which is also used by the US armed forces, without causing any damage. The Kuwaiti air defense also reportedly shot down several missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia invited the foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic states to consultations on the Iran war today.

Iranian nuclear power plant Bushehr hit by projectile

A projectile has hit the site of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Wednesday night that it had received a report from Tehran stating that the complex had been hit in an attack. "No damage to the power plant or injuries to staff were reported," it said. The IAEA's carefully worded statement was the first public comment outside Iran or Russia on the incident on Tuesday.

Iran and Russia had previously announced that an attack had taken place near the nuclear power plant on the Persian Gulf. There had been no release of radioactive material and no casualties. The Russian state news agency Tass quoted Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev as saying that an attack had hit the area next to the metrology service building at the nuclear power plant site - "in the immediate vicinity of the reactor unit in operation". Likhachev also emphasized that the radiation on site was within the normal range.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called for "maximum restraint during the conflict" in order to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.

Bushehr is located around 750 kilometers south of the Iranian capital Tehran and is operated by Russian technology. Construction of the power plant began under Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi in the mid-1970s. After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the power plant was repeatedly the target of attacks during the Iran-Iraq War. The construction of the plant was later completed by Russia.

Israel flies new attacks on targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli air force has reported that it has again attacked targets in southern Lebanon during the night. The attacks were aimed at the infrastructure of the Iranian-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah, according to the military. Previously, the Israeli armed forces had ordered citizens in the southern Lebanese city of Tyros to flee after rockets were fired at Israel from the region, according to the army.

Israel's military recently took massive action against the Shiite Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. The operation began as a result of rocket attacks from the northern neighboring country and was initially limited to air strikes, but there are now also operations on the ground.