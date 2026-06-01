Iran has broken off all negotiations with the USA with immediate effect. This was reported by the Iranian state news agency Tasnim. Accordingly, Iran has withdrawn from all negotiating tables with immediate effect.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guard, also reports that the Iranian negotiating delegation no longer wants to send any messages to Washington via mediators until further notice.
According to the report, new contacts will only be resumed once Iranian demands have been met.
At the center of this is the demand for an end to Israeli military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Iran sees ceasefire violated
The leadership in Tehran argues that the Israeli attacks represent a violation of the ceasefire agreed between Iran and the USA on April 8.
With this step, the Islamic Republic is increasing the political pressure on Washington. Although the USA is not considered a direct belligerent in the Israeli operations, it is Israel's closest ally and most important military supporter.
New uncertainty for the region
The temporary halt to negotiations is likely to make diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation even more difficult. Observers had recently hoped that the indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran could help to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.
It is currently unclear whether this is a temporary step or a longer-term break in talks. There was initially no immediate comment from Washington.