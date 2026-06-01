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Strait of Hormuz completely blocked Iran breaks off negotiations with the USA

Sven Ziegler

1.6.2026

The Strait of Hormuz is to be completely blocked.
The Strait of Hormuz is to be completely blocked.
-/kyodo/dpa

Iran is breaking off all negotiations with the USA with immediate effect. This is reported by the state news agency.

01.06.2026, 15:46

01.06.2026, 15:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Iran stops indirect exchange of intelligence with the US, according to state media.
  • Tehran demands an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.
  • The leadership in Tehran sees the attacks on Hezbollah as a violation of the ceasefire of April 8.
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Iran has broken off all negotiations with the USA with immediate effect. This was reported by the Iranian state news agency Tasnim. Accordingly, Iran has withdrawn from all negotiating tables with immediate effect.

The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guard, also reports that the Iranian negotiating delegation no longer wants to send any messages to Washington via mediators until further notice.

According to the report, new contacts will only be resumed once Iranian demands have been met.

At the center of this is the demand for an end to Israeli military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Iran sees ceasefire violated

The leadership in Tehran argues that the Israeli attacks represent a violation of the ceasefire agreed between Iran and the USA on April 8.

With this step, the Islamic Republic is increasing the political pressure on Washington. Although the USA is not considered a direct belligerent in the Israeli operations, it is Israel's closest ally and most important military supporter.

New uncertainty for the region

The temporary halt to negotiations is likely to make diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation even more difficult. Observers had recently hoped that the indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran could help to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

It is currently unclear whether this is a temporary step or a longer-term break in talks. There was initially no immediate comment from Washington.

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