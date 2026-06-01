Iran warns Israel against attacks on suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut. The Iranian military headquarters Chatam al-Anbija called on the residents of Israel's north to flee "so as not to be harmed" on state broadcaster Irib, should Israel actually attack Beirut.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces had said on the state broadcaster that the Israeli war in Lebanon against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia was no longer acceptable to Iran. He issued a warning to Israel and "its Western supporters".

The Israeli military had called on the inhabitants of the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut to flee. A ceasefire in Lebanon is considered part of the negotiations between the USA and Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently confirmed on X that, from Iran's point of view, the ceasefire between the USA and Iran includes Lebanon.