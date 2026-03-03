United States Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (right) and Jared Kushner (right) arrive at a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace. Keystone

In the middle of the nuclear negotiations, Iran is said to have boasted that it has enough highly enriched uranium for eleven nuclear bombs. US special envoy Witkoff speaks of pride and a lack of willingness to compromise - the conflict continues to escalate.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Iranian negotiators boasted during the nuclear talks that they possessed 460 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent - enough for eleven nuclear bombs.

Witkoff explained that the material could have been further enriched to weapons-grade uranium within seven to ten days, while the USA unsuccessfully offered Iran a ten-year suspension of enrichment.

Following the failure of the negotiations, the conflict escalated militarily with mutual attacks by Iran, Israel and the USA on nuclear facilities and other targets. Show more

Even during the nuclear negotiations with the USA, according to Washington, Iran boasted that it had enough highly enriched uranium for eleven nuclear bombs. This was reported by US special envoy Steve Witkoff in an interview with the US broadcaster Fox News.

"Both Iranian negotiators said openly and unashamedly that they controlled 460 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent and were aware that it could be used to make 11 nuclear bombs," Witkoff reported. "They were proud that they had bypassed all possible control mechanisms to get to a point where they could have made eleven atomic bombs."

Witkoff, together with the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, had led the now failed nuclear negotiations for the US side. The USA and Israel have been attacking targets in Iran since Saturday. Tehran is responding with attacks on Israel and the Gulf region.

Weapons-grade uranium possible within a few days

Right at the beginning of the talks, Tehran insisted on its "inalienable right" to enrich its nuclear fuel, Witkoff reported. He and Kushner had replied that the US President had the right to prevent Iran from doing so. Witkoff reiterated his assertion that Iran's highly enriched uranium could have been further enriched into weapons-grade material within seven to ten days.

Israel had already bombed targets in Iran in the summer of 2025. Tehran responded by firing ballistic missiles at Israel. The USA intervened just over a week later and bombed enrichment facilities in Natan and Fordo as well as a nuclear facility in Isfahan in the "Midnight Hammer" military operation. At the time, Trump spoke of the total destruction of the facilities.

Tehran rejected US offer

Witkoff described the most recent, unsuccessful efforts to reach an agreement: Trump had sent him and Kushner to the talks with the Iranians "to determine whether they were seriously interested in a deal". The USA had proposed a ten-year, complete suspension of uranium enrichment to Tehran. "They refused. That showed us at that moment that they had no intention of doing anything other than continuing enrichment with the aim of weaponization."

Witkoff did not give details of the US offer. "We went in there and tried to make a fair deal with them". However, by the end of the second meeting at the latest, it was clear that this was impossible.