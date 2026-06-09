According to Iran's judiciary, it has confiscated more than 200 assets from critics and opponents of the government. According to Iranian media, judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir spoke of "traitors to the fatherland" whose property and assets were being systematically confiscated. The time period he was referring to initially remained unclear.

Since the outbreak of the war by the USA and Israel at the end of February, residents of Iran's major cities have also reported increasing repression. Among other things, vehicle checks by the security services in the cities have increased. Many Iranians are concerned that the accounts of critics are being frozen.

The Iranian government justifies its measures with the fight against suspected spies and traitors. Critics also accuse the Iranian leadership of wanting to fill its war chest by confiscating assets. Dozens of people have already been executed since the start of the war.