For the ninth day in a row, people are taking to the streets against Iran's authoritarian leadership. Human rights activists are following events in the country closely.

According to activists, at least 29 people have died in the ongoing protests in Iran. More than 1,200 people have also been arrested in the course of the nationwide demonstrations against the authoritarian government, reported the US-based human rights network HRANA. Two members of the security forces are said to be among the dead.

According to the activists, there have been protest rallies in at least 88 cities over the past few days. Demonstrations were reported from 27 of the 31 provinces across the country. Following violent crackdowns by security forces, particularly in rural areas, the demonstrations once again reached major cities such as Tehran and Mashhad.

The protests were triggered more than a week ago by a shock on the Iranian currency market, which spontaneously drove angry traders onto the streets in Tehran. However, the demonstrations quickly turned into political protest, which - as in the past - is being harshly prosecuted by the state. On Monday, the Islamic Republic's judiciary announced that it would proceed without leniency.

According to HRANA, students have joined the protests at at least 17 universities across the country. At the university in Birjand, capital of South Khorasan province, there were violent arrests on campus on Monday evening, as the well-known university newspaper Amir-Kabir reported.