The Iranian military has, according to its own statements, completely closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to the recent U.S. attacks on targets in the south of the country. Any ship attempting to pass through the strait will be attacked, according to a statement by the military leadership broadcast by state radio.

Officially, the Islamic Republic’s military headquarters justified the measure by citing the “changed security situation” following the U.S. attacks. All ships, including oil tankers and cargo ships, are now prohibited from passing through the strait, which is vital for global trade. Shortly thereafter, state radio reported that two ships had already come under fire.

New U.S. attacks on targets in Iran

According to its own statements, the U.S. military had launched new attacks on targets in Iran during the night on the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump. Iranian state media reported explosions in several port cities along the southern coast.

Shortly after the war began in late February, Iran had largely brought shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill through threats and attacks on ships. Tehran has consistently emphasized that the strait is not blocked. In reality, however, shipping companies had to coordinate with Iranian contact points and were subsequently only allowed to pass through a corridor near the Iranian coast. Iran charges high fees for this.

In mid-April, the U.S. imposed a naval blockade against Iran to cut off the country’s oil revenues, among other things. The Strait of Hormuz is of great importance to the global economy as an export route for fertilizer, oil, and liquefied natural gas. For the Islamic Republic, oil exports are the most important economic pillar.