In the midst of negotiations between the USA and Iran, an Iranian delegation is traveling to the Qatari capital Doha. According to the Iranian news agency Irib, the Iranian chief negotiator and parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi want to inform the Qatari leadership about the details of the negotiations with the USA.

Also in Doha is the head of the Iranian Central Bank, Abdolnasser Hemmati. Prior to the delegation's trip, it had already become known that he was traveling to the Qatari capital to examine the release of assets there, according to Iranian sources.

Assets from the Iranian oil business have been frozen in Qatari financial institutions for years. The release of these funds could be a first step towards the lifting of Iran sanctions.

Qatar has recently been acting more in the background as a mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the USA. A delegation from Qatar has been in Tehran in recent days. Pakistan is considered the official mediator.

Both the USA and Iran have made statements in recent days about the possible conclusion of a framework agreement to end the war. It is to set a 60-day deadline for more negotiations and contain information on the state of the Strait of Hormuz. There have been hardly any consistent reports on other contents.