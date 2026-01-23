The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva has refuted statements by U.S. Vice President JD Vance regarding joint agreements reached during the recent negotiations in Switzerland.

At a press conference in Geneva, Ali Bahreini addressed statements made by Vance regarding the handling of Iran’s nuclear program and the use of Iranian assets frozen abroad.

He noted that Iran has not yet agreed to the deployment of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor nuclear activities. On Monday, at the conclusion of high-level talks with Iranian representatives at the Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne, U.S. Secretary of State JD Vance said that Iran would allow the IAEA into the country, but that no timeline had been set yet.

Whether inspectors will travel to Iran again is the subject of discussions by a working group that has yet to convene, Bahreini said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Baghai had also told reporters that morning (local time) in Tehran that no IAEA inspections of damaged nuclear facilities were currently planned.

Ambassador: Use of Assets Is Iran’s Decision

Ambassador Bahreini also contradicted Vance’s statement that the U.S. and Qatar determine how released Iranian assets are used. Vance had explained that soybeans, corn, and wheat are being purchased in the U.S. with those funds. “Iran is the only country that decides what happens to these assets,” the ambassador said. “No other country has the right to influence that.”

According to Bahreini, at least two working groups are set to begin their work “shortly.” Discussions are currently underway regarding who will participate and when and where meetings will take place. The ambassador did not rule out further talks at the Bürgenstock Resort.

According to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kasem Gharibabadi, working groups were agreed upon during the talks to address the lifting of sanctions against Iran, the nuclear program, reconstruction, and the monitoring and implementation of the negotiations, as reported this morning by the Iranian state news agency IRNA. According to the mediating countries, Pakistan and Qatar, there are also two contact groups addressing issues related to the Strait of Hormuz and the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Iran Demands Israel’s Withdrawal from Lebanon

Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Ambassador Bahreini said that, for Iran, it is clear that the framework agreement with the U.S. provides not only for an end to Israeli attacks but also for the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanese territory.

A complete withdrawal of the Israeli army is not explicitly mentioned in the framework agreement. However, the text refers to guaranteeing Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, which the parties intend to ensure.

Israel claims it is fighting the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, which carries out attacks on Israel from there. “Hezbollah is our ally,” said the ambassador. “If they (the Israelis) violate the framework agreement by attacking Hezbollah, Iran will definitely respond,” he warned.