Street full of smoke after an explosion in Tehran. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP/Mohsen Ganji

US President Donald Trump announces a five-day partial ceasefire with Iran. Political scientist Mahdi Rezaei-Tazik warns that the situation in the Middle East could nevertheless escalate further.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has surprisingly announced a five-day partial ceasefire with Iran in order to defuse tensions in the Middle East.

However, Tehran is casting doubt on Trump's statements - there is talk of "psychological warfare".

Bernese political scientist Mahdi Rezaei-Tazik warns that the situation could escalate further, while rejection of the war is growing in Iran itself. Show more

US President Donald Trump surprisingly announced a pause in the attacks on energy infrastructure with Iran on Monday afternoon. He wrote on his "Truth Social" platform that there had been "very good and productive talks" over the past two days about a possible settlement of hostilities in the Middle East.

Trump went on to explain that he had instructed the US Department of Defense to "suspend all military attacks on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a period of five days".

There was initially no official reaction from Iran to Trump's comments. However, Iranian state media reported that there had been no direct contact between Washington and Tehran - not even through intermediaries.

One source told the Fars news agency that Trump had "backed down" after advisors warned him that Iran was planning attacks on energy facilities close to the US. An official told "Tasnim News" that the US president's statements were part of "psychological warfare" and served to distract from domestic political pressure.

Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the security committee in the Iranian parliament, described Trump's move as "a defeat for Satan". The US President had previously threatened Tehran with attacks on energy facilities if Iran continued to block the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Shift in public opinion in Iran

Political scientist and Iran expert Mahdi Rezaei-Tazik from the University of Bern warns of the consequences of a possible military exchange of blows. "I'm not sure whether the partial ceasefire is based on reciprocity," he says.

"The state media deny the ceasefire declared by Trump. But let's assume that it actually happened: If Trump had attacked energy and electricity facilities in Iran - which, incidentally, would not be covered by the law of war - the regime would have targeted corresponding targets in Israel and the Gulf states in response, as already threatened," he told blue News. "That would mean a further escalation stage."

The expert continued: "In other words, energy prices would continue to rise and the situation could spiral out of control. And the Gulf states, which have paid the US for their security for decades, will be sacrificed while the US continues to lose reliability."

Rezaei-Tazik explained that the long-term consequences of such a conflict would be serious for the Gulf states, among others. "The catastrophic consequences of this war for the Gulf states, especially Qatar and the UAE, will only become fully apparent over time," he said.

These consequences mainly concern economic damage, political instability and a threat to the stability model of these countries.

Public opinion is also slowly shifting in Iran, which he believes has also played a role. Many opponents of the regime had sided with their country because they had to watch "Israel and the USA attack Iran's infrastructure".

"Destabilization as a strategy"

The political scientist's analysis goes beyond the current partial ceasefire. He says that we need to understand that the "destabilization of Iran" is itself a strategy.

While Donald Trump is often portrayed in the Western media as someone who lacks a clear line in the conflict with Tehran, many Iranians are now realizing that this destabilization is the actual goal. This is why more and more Iranians at home and abroad are positioning themselves against the continuation of the war.

In this context, according to the political scientist, it is worth taking a look at the positions of prominent voices, including Nobel Prize winner Shirin Ebadi, human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh in Tehran and even politician Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah and Iranian exile, who is supported by Israel and some US politicians. "Reza Pahlavi also called on Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday not to destroy Iran's infrastructure," he explains. Pahlavi also said that a clear distinction must be made between Iran as a country and the ruling regime.

War on Iranian soil

According to Rezaei-Tazik, the view is increasingly spreading that this war is being fought between two camps that are equally alien to the Iranian people: "On the one side Israel and the USA, on the other the Islamic Republic, but the arena is Iranian soil."

"This perspective," continues Rezaei-Tazik, "effectively categorizes the current regime as an occupying power." At the same time, this perspective leads to the war being rejected: "Since it attacks the national substance, it harms Iran as a country far beyond the fate of the regime."