Iran has once again fired missiles at Israel. Late on Sunday evening, the Islamic Republic's state media reported several missile salvos at the arch-enemy. According to the Israeli military, all missiles in the first waves were intercepted.

According to the Israeli TV station N12, rocket debris hit northern Israel, including near the city of Tiberias. A 79-year-old woman suffered injuries to her head as she rushed to a shelter. Classes in all Israeli schools were canceled for Monday, according to the Civil Defense. The international airport near Tel Aviv remained open for the time being, according to media reports.

Iran's central military command confirmed the rocket attacks. In a statement broadcast by state radio, the Iranian armed forces justified the attack with "repeated violations" of the ceasefire in Lebanon by the Israeli army. Tehran had already threatened Israel with attacks in support of the Shiite Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

In response to the escalation, Iran closed its airspace in the west of the country until further notice. Iraq and Syria temporarily closed their entire airspace. Reports that the Gulf states had also closed their airspace were not initially confirmed. The Iranian Red Crescent Society put its staff on alert for fear of Israeli counter-attacks.

Tehran had warned of Israeli attacks on Beirut suburbs

Specifically, Iran was reacting to new attacks by Israel in the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday despite a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the army had attacked "terrorist headquarters" in Beirut in response to previous shelling of Israel by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is Iran's most important non-state ally. Tehran had previously warned that further Israeli attacks on the greater Beirut area would be seen as a new escalation step in the regional confrontation.

Israel had significantly restricted attacks in the Beirut area since an official ceasefire came into force in mid-April. US President Donald Trump had also announced a halt to Israeli attacks and an end to Hezbollah attacks on Israel. However, Israel had threatened to attack these areas again in the event of Hezbollah attacks on Israel and once again urged the residents of the suburbs to flee.

Iran: Airbase in Israel attacked

Iran's armed forces reportedly targeted the Israeli airbase in Ramat David, among others. In a statement by the Revolutionary Guards published by the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the country's elite armed forces justified their attacks with the escalation in Lebanon. The ceasefire in the Iran war had been negotiated on the premise that the conflict had to be stopped on all fronts. Iran accused Israel and the USA of having violated their obligations.

The Revolutionary Guards described the attacks that have now taken place as a "warning". Should the war break out again in full, "the responses will be more comprehensive and include all American-Zionist targets in the region", the armed forces added. According to Iranian state media, ballistic missiles were fired from several parts of the country.

Prolonged negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough

Israel and the USA launched their war against Iran on February 28. Iran last fired missiles at Israel on the night of April 8. On the same day, the USA and Iran agreed on an initial two-week ceasefire, which was subsequently extended. Trump also linked this to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, negotiations between the USA and Iran on a permanent end to the war have not yet resulted in an agreement.

Even after the US began a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, there had already been warnings of a resumption of Iranian attacks on Israel.

Since the start of the war at the end of February with US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the latter had blocked the strait off its coast, which is important for oil transportation worldwide. The passage of tankers came to a virtual standstill. As a result, energy prices rose significantly worldwide - which also put Trump under domestic political pressure.

Media: Trump demands that Israel refrain from retaliatory strikes

Meanwhile, according to media reports, US President Donald Trump wants to ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from retaliatory strikes against Tehran. Trump has announced a telephone call to this effect with Netanyahu, reported a reporter from the news portal "Axios" on X. The Israeli broadcaster Kan also reported that Trump does not want Israel to respond to the attacks. "Israel has reacted enough," Trump told a correspondent for the broadcaster.

Trump is likely still hoping to conclude a framework agreement with Tehran. "What I would advise Iran to do: You've fired your missiles, that's enough. Go back to the negotiating table and make a deal," he said, according to US broadcaster Fox News. A public statement from the White House was initially not forthcoming.

According to Fox News, Trump hinted that the negotiations with Iran were heading towards a possible agreement. This could be reached "on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of next week", it continued. Meanwhile, with regard to the recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon, the President said: "I'm not happy about it".

Expert: Risk with great scope for misjudgement

One expert sees the Iranian missile attacks as a "calculated move to persuade the US to make concessions" in order to conclude the framework agreement. "Tehran knows that Trump wants to avoid a resumption of war, but this was a real risk with a lot of room for miscalculation," wrote Iran expert Holly Dagres on X.