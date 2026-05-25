Another man has been executed in Iran in connection with the mass protests in January. The man is said to have fired shots at security forces and attacked a government building in the region of the city of Isfahan, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

The man was hanged in the morning after the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence. The news agency disseminated video footage of an incident allegedly showing looting.

The execution comes during a wave of executions in Iran. Many death sentences are currently being carried out following the mass protests at the beginning of the year, which were brutally suppressed by the country's leadership, and in connection with allegations of espionage.

The human rights organization Amnesty International reports at least 2,159 executions in Iran last year - a new high since 1981. In the Islamic Republic, the death penalty is used for political repression and intimidation of the population, the organization wrote in a report last week.