The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is a burden on the entire world. (archive picture) Razieh Poudat/ISNA/AP/dpa

Iran has new leverage: the mullahs want to collect "transit fees" for the undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz - and are threatening to sabotage the digital artery. This would have global consequences.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The next stage of escalation is under water: Iran wants control of the undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz.

The regime in Tehran is indirectly threatening to attack the digital infrastructure if "transit fees" are not paid.

Experts say there is a real risk of a "digital catastrophe". Show more

Iran is now also threatening the global internet: The regime in Tehran is no longer just using oil shipments in the Strait of Hormuz as leverage, but is also targeting the undersea cables that run there. The mullahs want to cash in - otherwise there could be "serious disruptions throughout the Persian Gulf".

The threats and announcements from Tehran are no joke. Apparently spurred on by the successful blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the mullahs have identified the second, at least equally important lifeline of the global economy as geopolitical leverage, reports CNN, among others.

Internet and financial data traffic between Europe, Asia and the Persian Gulf flows through the submarine cables in the Strait of Hormuz. A disruption would have serious consequences. So what's the story behind Iran's new provocations? Is there even a threat of a digital catastrophe because of the submarine cables in the Strait of Hormuz? Here are the most important questions and answers.

What is it all about?

"We will charge fees for internet cables," Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari explained on X. Several central fiber optic cables run along the seabed of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large part of the data traffic between Europe, Asia and the Gulf states passes. This includes internet services, cloud systems, financial transactions and communication networks of large corporations.

We will impose fees on internet cables. — العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) May 9, 2026

What is Iran threatening?

Companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon would have to comply with Iranian law. Companies that lay submarine cables would have to pay license fees for cable routing. Repair and maintenance rights would be granted exclusively to Iranian companies.

Media close to Iran such as Tasnim and Fars brought several scenarios into play, according to CNN and theGuardian. In addition to fees or "transit costs" for cable operators, tech companies could be subject to political conditions. Repair and maintenance rights could be granted exclusively to Iranian companies, giving the mullahs additional control.

Meanwhile, there have already been threats from within the Revolutionary Guards about what could happen if Iran's demands are not met. The Tasnim news agency wrote that "simultaneous damage to several large cables - whether by accident or deliberate action" could lead to "severe outages throughout the Persian Gulf".

Why is this relevant?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important geopolitical bottlenecks in the world. Not only does a large part of the global oil and gas trade pass through the strait.

It is now becoming clear that the region is also a digital bottleneck. A failure of important undersea cables could have serious consequences. The fact that internet connections are slowed down or partially interrupted is the least of the problems.

At least seven important undersea cables run through the Strait of Hormuz. Screenshot submarinecablemap.com (TeleGeography)

More serious is the fact that financial markets and global payment transactions will be affected. In addition, cloud and data centers will be disrupted and entire communication systems of states and companies will be hit. Several simultaneous losses would have a massive impact on countries in the Gulf region in particular.

If the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, equipped with combat divers, small submarines and underwater drones, were to sabotage the underwater cables, this could trigger a "digital catastrophe" across several continents, warns Internet expert Mostafa Ahmed from the Habtoor Research Center in the United Arab Emirates on CNN.

How great is the danger?

Assessments differ. Some experts consider complete control of the submarine cables by Iran to be technically and legally difficult. However, the legal issue is more likely to play a subordinate role for the regime.

If Iran were to actually cut undersea cables in the region, data traffic could be rerouted to a certain extent via backup capacities. Theoretically, severed cables (which happen several times a week worldwide) can also be easily repaired. However, repairs in the Strait of Hormuz would be very risky: the maintenance ships would be easy targets for missile and drone attacks.