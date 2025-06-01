Abbas Araghchi is considered one of the country's most experienced diplomats. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa

Shortly before new talks with Arab states, Iran is under international pressure: according to an IAEA report, Tehran is stockpiling more than 400 kilograms of almost weapons-grade uranium - and is blocking insights into its nuclear program.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the IAEA, Iran is storing more than 400 kilograms of almost weapons-grade uranium, which could theoretically be enough for up to nine nuclear bombs - and is only cooperating with international supervision to a limited extent.

The explosive report jeopardizes ongoing negotiations with the USA on a new nuclear agreement, as there are massive differences and the timing is extremely unfavourable from a diplomatic point of view.

Israel sees itself vindicated and is threatening to take countermeasures, while Iran denies any military intentions but is coming under increasing international pressure. Show more

A new, explosive report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has put Iran in a tight spot shortly before an important diplomatic trip: Tehran is said to have stockpiled more than 400 kilograms of uranium that is almost ready for use in weapons - enough material for up to nine nuclear bombs. This is reported by the NZZ.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was actually about to set off on a diplomatic friendly visit to Lebanon and then to Egypt. But instead of handshake photos in Beirut, a delicate mission now awaits him: crisis management on his own behalf.

Because the IAEA is sounding the alarm in its confidential report. Particularly sensitive: According to the inspectors, Tehran is only cooperating half-heartedly with international supervision - important information is not being disclosed and parts of the program are even being actively hidden.

IAEA figures cause shock: Iran on the way to the bomb?

408 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent - that is the amount already in storage according to the IAEA. Although the threshold for weapons capability is 90 percent, experts agree that the difference can be quickly bridged technically.

An IAEA official is said to have warned internally: "With this quantity, Iran could build up to nine nuclear weapons within a very short time."

Disastrous timing - negotiations with the USA at an impasse

The report comes at an inopportune time for Tehran: negotiations with the USA have been going on behind closed doors for weeks - about a possible new nuclear agreement. But so far, the talks have remained in Muscat and Rome - no tangible results, but "massive differences", as insiders report.

Washington is demanding the complete dismantling of all Iranian enrichment facilities, while Tehran is insisting on the right to civilian use.

Secret US proposal - a deal in sight?

According to the White House, the USA has already put a "detailed proposal" on the table - but both sides are keeping quiet about it. Arab media speculate: A temporary ban on enrichment in exchange for an easing of sanctions is said to be under discussion. Other sources speak of an international consortium to monitor Iran's nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, Tehran's arch-enemy Israel feels vindicated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees the IAEA report as proof that Iran must be stopped - by force if necessary. "The world must no longer stand by and watch." At the same time, he warns of a new Middle East conflict if diplomacy fails.

Tehran rages - and yet remains silent

Iran reacts angrily - as always denying any military intentions and emphasizing the "exclusively civilian use" of its nuclear programme. But mistrust is growing. The direct line to the IAEA was tried on Sunday - both sides remain silent about the content of the talks.

Whether Araghchi will be able to hold his planned talks in Lebanon and Egypt - or whether the alarm bells will soon be ringing again instead of the diplomatic welcome bells - is currently written in the stars. The world is watching closely.