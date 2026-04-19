Iran: Far from a final agreement with the USA The conflict over the Strait of Hormuz continues. Image: dpa Iran's parliamentary speaker Ghalibaf is calling for the US blockade to be lifted. Image: Archivbild: dpa India's foreign ministry summoned Iran's ambassador due to suspected shelling of two merchant ships. Image: Archivbild: dpa Hezbollah demands the withdrawal of the Israeli military from Lebanon. Image: Archivbild: dpa Iran: Far from a final agreement with the USA The conflict over the Strait of Hormuz continues. Image: dpa Iran's parliamentary speaker Ghalibaf is calling for the US blockade to be lifted. Image: Archivbild: dpa India's foreign ministry summoned Iran's ambassador due to suspected shelling of two merchant ships. Image: Archivbild: dpa Hezbollah demands the withdrawal of the Israeli military from Lebanon. Image: Archivbild: dpa

Iran has unceremoniously canceled the announced opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The reason is the US blockade. Nevertheless, talks continue. Iran's speaker of parliament has now spoken out.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf says on TV about the ongoing negotiations with the USA that they are "still a long way from an agreement".

The Strait of Hormuz is closed again because Washington is maintaining its naval blockade. Indian ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump says he will "not be blackmailed" by Iran.

The situation in Lebanon remains tense. Show more

According to information from Tehran, there are still major differences in the peace negotiations between Iran and the USA. Although progress has been made, there is still a considerable gap between the two states, Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf explained in an interview with the state news agency Tasnim.

Although some points of contention had been resolved, other issues remained unresolved. They were still "a long way from a final agreement." His country controls all shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Ghalibaf said in the interview broadcast this morning on Iranian state television.

Iran’s Ghalibaf:



We are fully prepared—if they make even the slightest mistake, we will respond with force. pic.twitter.com/KNFGYWnCwB — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 18, 2026

Shortly beforehand, his country had reversed the announced opening of the strait, which is important for the global oil market. According to the Fars news agency, a spokesman for the headquarters of the armed forces cited the continuing blockade of Iranian ports by the USA as the reason.

The strait is under the administration and control of the armed forces, he said. Since then, Iran has been taking military action against ships in the strait. The foreign ministry in New Delhi summoned the Iranian ambassador due to the suspected shelling of two Indian-flagged merchant ships, according to a statement. India's "deep concern" about the incident was conveyed.

Bombardment of ships

As the Indian broadcaster NDTV reported, citing sources, the ships "Jag Arnav" and "Sanmar Herald" were attacked by gunboats. No one was injured and there was no damage to property. However, the ships had to turn back.

Iran must make it easier for ships to sail to India through the Strait of Hormuz again, it was said. Previously, the tracking service TankerTrackers.com had reported, citing the maritime emergency channel, that Iranian Revolutionary Guards had forcibly pushed back two ships in the strait. B

To all Iran supporters.@India_in_Iran is taking your hard-earned money, and meanwhile their IRGC is allegedly doing this to Indian oil tankers.



For the past 17 hours, it is being alleged that the IRGC has not allowed Sanmar Herald and JAG Arnav to pass, and has even reportedly… https://t.co/3akop90SOi pic.twitter.com/DLdnl94f6T — Shivank Mishra (@shivank_8mishra) April 18, 2026

he ships hit included a supertanker carrying two million barrels (around 272,000 tons) of Iraqi crude oil. Cruise ships stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the Iran war, on the other hand, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are on their way to Europe. These include "Mein Schiff 4" and "Mein Schiff 5" from TUI Cruises and the "MSC Euribia" from the Swiss company MSC.

Iran demands lifting of the US sea blockade

They sailed through the strait in convoy yesterday, Saturday, said an MSC spokesperson. "The passage was carried out in close coordination with the relevant authorities," he added. The US military had previously announced that it would continue to take action against ships calling at or departing from Iran's ports.

Ghalibaf called the US blockade foolish and ignorant. "If the blockade is not lifted, shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will undoubtedly be restricted," the parliamentary speaker said in the interview. There is no doubt about that.

Iran’s Ghalibaf:



The enemy failed in the various plans it had—destroying the air force and missile capabilities, destroying the navy, launching a ground attack, and opening the Strait of Hormuz. In all of these, they were unsuccessful. pic.twitter.com/8J9HzaB0dp — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 18, 2026

US President Donald Trump had publicly shown himself to be unimpressed by Iran's about-turn. Tehran has been doing this for years - "they can't blackmail us with this", he told journalists at the White House on Saturday.

Will there now be a next round of negotiations?

Both sides would continue to negotiate. "We are currently having very good talks. Things are going really well," said the Republican. At the beginning of April, the USA and Iran agreed on a two-week ceasefire.

Efforts are underway, mediated by Pakistan, to extend the ceasefire, which was scheduled to expire on Wednesday, and to initiate a comprehensive agreement on the dispute over Iran's nuclear program.

According to unconfirmed US media reports, the negotiators could meet again on Monday in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. On February 28, the USA and Israel launched a war against Iran. Iran responded with rocket fire and attacked targets in Israel and the entire Gulf region.

Hezbollah demands Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon

While the agreed ceasefire has held so far, a ceasefire between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia has also been in force in Lebanon since Friday. It expires next weekend.

The Israeli army announced early this morning that one reservist had been killed and nine others injured by an explosive device in the south of Lebanon the previous day. According to a preliminary investigation by the military, the bomb was planted by Hezbollah in an area controlled by Israel's military, reported the Times of Israel.

The ceasefire would not have been achieved without the fight of his Shiite militia in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah leader Naim Kassim explained in a statement on Saturday evening. Shortly after the start of the Iran war at the end of February, Hezbollah and Israel's military had again engaged in fighting. The Lebanese government and its army are not themselves a party to the conflict.

Guterres calls for a halt to attacks on UN blue helmets

A ceasefire means the complete cessation of all hostilities, said Kassim. However, as the enemy could not be trusted, its fighters would remain in action with their hands on the trigger and respond to violations accordingly.

Kassim cited the cessation of attacks by Israel and the withdrawal of its troops from Lebanon as the next steps - with a view to lasting peace. Following the death of a French soldier from the UN mission Unifil in Lebanon, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for a halt to attacks on blue helmet soldiers.

Such attacks constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes, said Guterres in New York, according to a statement from his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the death of the soldier on Saturday. He wrote on X that everything pointed to Hezbollah being responsible. Hezbollah denied any responsibility.