Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi takes part in talks with Russian President Putin. Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool AP/AP/dpa Keystone

Despite ongoing tensions, Iran is ready for new negotiations with the USA. However, the prerequisite is a clear change of course by Washington.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Iran's foreign minister signals willingness to negotiate an end to the war, but sets conditions for the USA such as less pressure and provocative actions.

Despite ceasefire, talks remain deadlocked; both sides increase economic pressure through blockade, sanctions and attacks around the Strait of Hormuz.

The main points of contention are Iran's nuclear program and uranium reserves, which the USA and Israel are demanding be given up, while Tehran emphasizes their civilian nature. Show more

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is willing to negotiate an end to the Iran war, provided that the USA meets certain conditions.

His country is prepared to continue the diplomatic process if "the exaggerated demands, threatening rhetoric and provocative actions of the American side" change, the Iranian pro-government television station Press TV quoted the foreign minister as saying.

On Friday, it became known that Iran had submitted a new proposal to the mediators in Pakistan, according to the state news agency Irna. However, US President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with this. The content of the new initiative was not officially announced at first.

Trump had also declared the fighting in Iran to be over in a letter to the US Congress on Friday. A ceasefire remains in place, which Trump had extended unilaterally and without a time limit.

Iran had already set conditions for an end to the war last week: According to the Tasnim news agency, these included the immediate lifting of the naval blockade imposed by the US and the introduction of a new legal regime for the Strait of Hormuz.

USA: 45 ships stopped

While negotiations on a permanent settlement of the conflict between the USA and Iran have stalled in recent weeks, both sides are coming under increasing economic pressure. Iran has made the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the global oil and gas market, largely impassable by threatening and firing on tankers and cargo ships.

For its part, the USA has imposed far-reaching sanctions and a naval blockade against Iran in order to cut off the leadership in Tehran from oil export revenues. So far, the United States says it has stopped 45 ships with its blockade, as the responsible US regional command (Centcom) announced on Platform X.

Israel: Highly enriched uranium should be removed from Iran

According to the Times of Israel, a senior Israeli military representative said that the latest war would be considered a major failure if Iran's stockpile of more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium was not removed from the country. According to Israeli sources, this stockpile is sufficient to produce eleven nuclear bombs if it were to be further enriched. Iran repeatedly stresses that its program is of a peaceful nature.

The USA and Israel began their war against Iran on February 28. In addition to the surrender of the highly enriched uranium, Washington is demanding the cessation of Iran's nuclear program. Washington also wants Iran to limit its ballistic missile development program.