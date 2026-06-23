More than 130 days after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his funeral is scheduled to take place on July 9. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, next to the mausoleum of the eighth Shiite Imam Reza, Vice President Mohammed-Resa Aref announced, according to the Isna news agency.

Mourning ceremonies are to be held beforehand in Tehran and in the Shiite pilgrimage city of Qom. Since Aref said millions of people are expected to attend, a total of five public holidays have been declared in the three cities.

Khamenei was killed in late February 2026 during an Israeli airstrike on his official residence in Tehran. He was 86 years old. His funeral had been scheduled much earlier but was postponed several times for security reasons—in part because the entire political leadership would have to attend the ceremonies.

It was unclear whether his son and successor, Mojtaba—who was seriously injured in the attack—would also attend. He was appointed the new supreme leader one week after his father’s death. Since then, however, he has not appeared in public, sparking speculation about his health and his possible death.