Iran wants to tighten controls on compliance with the Islamic dress code. In Tehran alone, 80,000 new moral guardians are to be recruited for this purpose.

Iran wants to mobilize 80,000 new moral guardians in the capital Tehran alone. They are to enforce compliance with the Islamic dress code and the obligation for women to wear headscarves more consistently.

"The new forces are to combat social indifference and any tendency towards secularism," explained Ruhollah Momen-Nassab, head of the Authority for the Promotion of Ethical Norms. This initiative aims to achieve a "profound social transformation" in Tehran, said Momen-Nassab according to the news portal "Fararu".

Headscarf law in parliament

The headscarf requirement is considered one of the ideological cornerstones of the Iranian state. According to Islamic regulations, women in Iran must wear a long jacket and a headscarf to cover their body contours and hair. Especially since the nationwide protests in 2022 and the rise of the women's movement, more and more Iranian women are flouting the rules.

Islamic hardliners wanted to counter the increasing disregard for religious regulations with harsher punishments and passed a new headscarf law in parliament. This provided for heavy fines, exclusion from public services and even prison sentences for women who violate the law.

"Woman, life, freedom": in the shadow of the women's movement

However, both the government of President Massoud Peseshkian and the influential Security Council halted the implementation of the controversial headscarf law. Both feared new protests like in 2022. Peseshkian even warned that violent enforcement of the regulations could alienate the population from Islam itself.

The women's movement under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom" formed after the death of the young Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini. She had been arrested for an alleged violation of the headscarf requirement and died a few days later in police custody. Her death sparked nationwide and international protests - and plunged the Islamic system in Iran into the worst crisis in its history.