After weeks of stagnating negotiations between Iran and the USA, Iranian media are reporting that negotiations between the warring parties have come to an end. The Iranian news agency Fars, which is close to the powerful Revolutionary Guards, reported that talks between Tehran and Washington have not taken place for several days.

ARCHIVE - The Damavand summit, the highest peak in Iran, can be seen in south-east Tehran. Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa/Symbolic image

The end of indirect negotiations with the USA comes in the wake of Israel's ongoing war in Lebanon, the Iranian agency Tasnim reported on Monday. As long as the war there continues, there will be no talks, it added. Israel is waging war in Lebanon against the Hezbollah militia, which is supported by Iran.

On Monday evening, Iran's chief negotiator and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that if "the Israeli aggression against Lebanon" continues, they will "not only stop the negotiation path, but also enter into a direct confrontation with the enemy". US President Donald Trump had emphasized on Truth Social that talks with Tehran would continue at a "rapid pace".

Trump had also announced an end to the fighting in Lebanon. Political talks between Israel and Lebanon are to continue in the US capital Washington on Wednesday.