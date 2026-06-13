More than a hundred days after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the funeral is now set to take place during the Islamic month of mourning, Muharram. The official funeral for the slain religious and political leader is scheduled for July 9 in Khamenei’s birthplace, Mashhad, in northeastern Iran—next to the mausoleum of Reza, the eighth Shiite Imam.

ARCHIVE – A pro-government demonstrator holds up a cell phone during a rally, displaying an image of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the screen. Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa (Archive photo)

However, according to the state news agency IRNA, millions of people are expected to bid farewell to the Ayatollah as early as July 4 and 5 in the capital, Tehran, and on July 6 in the Shiite pilgrimage city of Qom.

Khamenei was killed in late February 2026 during an Israeli airstrike on his official residence in Tehran. He was 86 years old. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the Supreme Leader and religious leader of the Islamic Republic, who led the country from 1989 until his death.

Khamenei’s funeral was originally scheduled much earlier but was postponed several times for security reasons, partly because the entire political leadership would have to attend the ceremonies. It is also unclear whether his son and successor, Mojtaba, will attend the funeral.

He was named his father’s successor one week after his father’s death during the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Tehran. Since then, however, he has not appeared in public, sparking speculation about his health and even his possible death.