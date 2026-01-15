Somamjeh, a 45-year-old close relative of Soltani who lives abroad and only wants to be referred to by her first name for fear of government reprisals, told the AP on Wednesday that the family had initially been informed of an execution scheduled for that day. However, it was postponed when they reached the prison in Karaj, a city northwest of Tehran.
Thousands of people are said to have already been killed
The relative said the family had spent the last six days in fear of what might happen to Soltani and were now in even greater uncertainty.
According to activists, thousands of people have been killed in the crackdown on mass protests in Iran in recent weeks, most of them demonstrators. More than 18,000 others have been arrested, according to the US-based group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).