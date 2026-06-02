More than three months after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, statements have been made for the first time about his planned funeral. The funeral is planned for the beginning of the Islamic month of mourning, Muharram.

This was stated by the deputy mayor of Tehran, Amin Tawakolisadeh, as reported by Iranian media. A date would therefore be possible from mid-June.

The mourning ceremonies are to be held officially in the Iranian capital Tehran, the pilgrimage city of Ghom and Khamenei's home town of Mashhad. The former religious leader is to be buried in the central religious center of Mashhad, the Imam Reza Mausoleum. In Tehran, the authorities are preparing for gatherings of up to 20 million people.

Khamenei was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his official residence in Tehran on February 28, the first day of the war. It remained unclear for a long time when the supreme leader, who had ruled Iran with a heavy hand for decades, would be buried. For security reasons, no large funeral services were initially planned, at which high-ranking representatives from politics and the military were expected.